Heartland Heights affordable housing complex holds ribbon cutting

Suits mingled with neon green Lloyd Construction vests Wednesday afternoon for a ribbon cutting at Heartland Heights Apartments — an affordable housing complex in Rapid City's Elk Vale neighborhood.

The project was created by a partnership between The Club for Boys and Lloyd Companies. Josh Yurek, vice president of government affairs and community outreach for Midwest Housing Equity Group, kicked off the event, calling it a celebration.

“It’s the residents’ lives that are shaped by the work that we do,” Yurek said.

He noted challenging years, perseverance and the partners that got the development across the finish line, with a second complex currently in the works.

“Now like most everything, to get something like this done, it takes an entire team — it takes a village and Heartland Heights is no different,” Yurek said.

Yurek introduced several speakers representing the village, including U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., and Club for Boys Executive Director Doug Hermann.

“I grew up a poor kid,” Johnson said, “and as a result, I've had a lot of interest in life over what factors give somebody the best chance of escaping poverty.”

The 41 units at Heartland Heights will have a ripple impact, Johnson said, throughout communities across the state. He spoke of hundreds of families that will come through and find a stable housing situation that otherwise would not have existed.

Johnson highlighted Pat and Craig Lloyd, founders of Lloyd Companies, saying they have "put their capital at risk to try and give poor families an opportunity to build a real life."

Hermann called the day an "exciting day" for the Club for Boys, an organization in operation since 1963.

“We think that this really provides the future of the Club, and how we can support our members and their families,” he said.

Hermann said the project was first discussed in March 2020 — a month where the club had to close due to the pandemic. When Lloyd approached the Club for Boys about an affordable housing project, “we did have to expand our brains a little bit,” Hermann said, but they saw possibilities.

One of the biggest disruptors of their members is housing, Hermann said, with about 10% of their boys being homeless and many in substandard housing. The club saw an opportunity to have more of a permanent impact on their members, he said.

“So this has come full circle for us,” Hermann said.

Other speakers Wednesday afternoon included Laura Jones with Elevate Rapid City, Luke Jessen with Lloyd Companies, John Wiechmann from Midwest Housing Equity Group and Lorraine Polak from the State Housing Finance Agency.

“This is going to change the lives of probably, over the next 15 years, several 100 families,” Wiechmann said. “It’s going to allow them to get their feet up under them again, to stand up straight.”

Heartland Heights is possible through tax credits awarded by the South Dakota Housing Development Authority.

“You can't build these developments without the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program,” Wiechmann said. “We need more of these resources. It's the only way that we can address the needs that are out there.”

Wiechmann referenced legislation currently in both the House and the Senate, the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act, that would provide more resources for this program — legislation of which Johnson is a co-sponsor.

The complex, located on Degeest Drive, offers 41 apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms. The project offers residents amenities such as washers and dryers and a security system. Household income limits are within 30-60% of the median income in Rapid City.

"It's a head and heart business and it's the residents that matter," Yurek said, "It gives individuals the freedom and flexibility and security to have that safe, quality roof over their head."

Heartland Heights II has already broken ground, with plans for completion in spring 2023.