Heat advisory in effect for Saturday

After a week of unstable air in the atmosphere, summer's full blast of hot, humid conditions will make an appearance this weekend over western South Dakota.

The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a heat advisory from noon until 8 p.m. MDT Saturday that covers northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota, including the Cheyenne River, Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations.

Triple-digit temperatures and heat indices are expected to impact the area. The weather service said the hot temperatures combined with high humidity levels could contribute to heat illnesses.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," the advisory from the National Weather Service said.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible."

In a recent column, Rapid City Journal meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains why people are often told it is best to wear light-colored, lightweight clothing in the hotter months.

It has to do with “albedo.” And like your clothing choice to stay cool, it also explains the science behind why asphalt is a hotter surface in the summer or why snowpack will keep temperatures down in the winter.

The definition of albedo is the ratio of the intensity of light reflected from an object. In other words, it is a way of quantifying how much of the sun’s rays are reflected or absorbed from a surface on Earth.

Its scale ranges from zero, least reflective, to one, or most reflective. Objects that are lighter in color reflect, or bounce back, more of the sun’s energy. That means darker colors absorb more of the sun’s solar energy — making them hotter.

To put this into perspective with actual objects: white paint in the sunlight will absorb roughly 20% of the sun’s radiation and reflect around 80%, giving it a high albedo near 0.8. But black asphalt will have a very low albedo, of near 0.1-0.12, which means it absorbs nearly 90% of the sun’s energy and reflects only 10%. This low numerical number for albedo means the asphalt is much hotter.

The heat will continue Sunday, with high temperatures expected to be in the upper 90s and low 100s across West River, before another chance of showers and thunderstorms enter the picture for Sunday afternoon, Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures early next week are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s. However, another heat wave appears in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.