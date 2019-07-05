STURGIS | Torrential rains Thursday evening dampened 4th of July fireworks and caused damage to roads and bridges in and around Sturgis.
Two street crossings of Bear Butte Creek at 15th Street and 7th Street are closed indefinitely because of runoff and debris from the storm, which began about 6 p.m. and continued off and on for nearly four hours, dumping between three and five inches of rain in the Sturgis area.
“That’s a significant amount of rain over a very short time on ground that, of course, is already incredibly saturated,” Sturgis city manager Daniel Ainslie said Friday.
No injuries were reported, but Ainslie said a number of residents reported water in their basements from the intense storm, which also included the threat of tornadoes in west Lawrence and Pennington Counties.
Doug Huntrods, Meade County emergency manager, said Bear Butte Creek rose rapidly about 10 p.m. Stream monitors showed the creek at or near flood stage at the height of the storm.
Huntrods said runoff from the storm forced closure of North Deadwood Avenue and Bethlehem Road near Tilford.
Intense runoff also caused other road closures, including a stretch of Highway 34 called the S-curves between Sturgis and Fort Meade, forcing commuters headed for work at the VA Black Hills Medical Center to find alternative routes including a drive over Sly Hill to Bear Butte Lake on North Highway 79, or Interstate 90 to Fort Meade Way.
Water was still running over Highway 34 on Friday morning, with significant debris also on the roadway.
Ainslie said a number of motorists defied road closure signs on Highway 34 and on the 7th Street bridge in Sturgis on Friday morning.
“We have a significant amount of people that see road closure signs and believe that’s more of a suggestion,” Ainslie said. “If you see those signs, turn around.”
Ainslie said city crews found a number of cut logs 1-3 feet long and 5-6 inches in diameter coming down the creek from Lawrence County, clogging and eventually causing overflow of the 7th Street bridge and other crossing culverts with heavy damage.
Crews recovered a 6-foot cut tree trunk, more than 4 feet in diameter at the base, from the city park, Ainslie said.
Street flooding and debris also closed the Sturgis City Park and sections of Williams Street and Woodland Street east of 7th Street.
A section of the new city bike path near the 7th Street bridge was also undercut by floodwaters and collapsed into the creek.
Both the 7th Street bridge and 15th Street crossing, damaged by earlier flooding this spring, are now considered total losses, Ainslie said.
That leaves only the newly completed Ninth Street bridge and an existing bridge on North Junction Avenue allowing driving access to north Sturgis neighborhoods.
High water on the Deadman Creek Channel also forced closure of low street crossings on Elk Road and Raccoon Road in southeast Sturgis.
Officials were bracing for more potentially severe storms on Friday night and through the weekend.
The city urged residents to clear debris from storm sewer inlets on streets near their homes.
“It’s not going to take a lot of rain or runoff in the near future to induce more flooding,” said Sturgis Public Works Superintendent Rick Bush.