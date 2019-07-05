STURGIS | Heavy rains Thursday evening dampened 4th of July fireworks and caused minor street flooding in and around Sturgis.
A stretch of Highway 34 east of Sturgis, known as the "S-curves" remained closed Friday morning.
A Sturgis police officer reported debris and water still running on the roadway early Friday morning, turning away motorists including commuters headed for work at the VA Black Hills Health Care System hospital at Fort Meade.
Bear Butte Creek was still running bank-full Friday morning after more than three inches of rain fell Thursday evening.
Stream monitors indicated the creek was be near flood stage Thursday night.
Most Bear Butte creek crossings allowing access to north Sturgis were still barricaded Friday morning.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said debris, including cut logs more than 5-6 in inches in diameter, came down the creek from Lawrence County, clogging and eventually closing the the 7th Street bridge with heavy flood damage. Portions of the new city bike path near the bridge were also undercut and damaged.
Ainslie said motorists were bypassing barricades Friday morning, with one car striking a log.