Hebron named Director of Advertising for Amplified Rapid City and Rapid City Journal

Bill Masterson, President and Publisher of the Rapid City Journal, announced Monday that the interim tag attached to the Advertising Director position since Eddie Hebron assumed it in January has been removed.
“I asked Eddie to cover this position while I did a national search looking for exactly the right person for the job and it became apparent very early that he was the perfect fit,” Masterson said.
Hebron was previously the Regional Amplified Manager for North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming and has been based in Rapid City since October 2020 when he was promoted to that new position from the St. Louis Amplified office.
“People need to look no further than the new release from the CEO of our company last week to see the importance and focus on our Amplified Agency,” Masterson said. “Eddie is an expert in the digital field and that experience being brought to Rapid City is like nothing we have had before.”
In the news release, Lee said it expects its highly advanced Amplified Digital Agency to generate $100 million in annualized revenue within three years with offices in 77 markets across the nation.
Hebron joined Lee Enterprises Amplified Digital team based in St. Louis in 2018.
“I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead the Advertising Sales Division of Amplified and the Rapid City Journal,” Hebron said. “We lived in Rapid City for a short time in 1997 and fell in love with the quality of life and people here. I jumped at the chance to transfer to Rapid City where my wife and I can raise our youngest child.”
Hebron and his wife, Taya, have four children and are building a home in Rapid City.
“This is where I want to plant my roots,” said Hebron.
Hebron attended the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado, where he received a B.S. in Management. During his time at the Academy, Hebron played on the NCAA Division I varsity soccer team and was named captain in 1990. Hebron also received a M.B.A. in Aviation Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida, in 1994, where he graduated with a 4.0 GPA.