Heirloom piano comes home to Rapid City's Halley family

A treasured heirloom piano has come home — for the second time — to a prominent longtime Rapid City family.
The Halley family first received the upright Steinway piano in 1885. The piano was manufactured in Queens, New York, and delivered to the Halleys shortly afterward. The piano arrived by ox cart, because Rapid City did not have railroad service until 1886.
Decades later, the Halleys sold the Steinway to Edward and Meryl Tullis of Rapid City. The piano was transported to Providence, R.I., in 1970 by the Tullis’ son, Terry, and his former wife, Jan. The piano has remained in Providence until the Tullis sons decided the Steinway should be returned to Halley descendants.
This week, the Tullis’ sons, Terry and Alan, along with Jan Tullis, gifted the piano back to the Halley family. Terry Tullis and five generations of Halleys gathered for the Steinway’s arrival.
On Wednesday morning, the piano was delivered to The Journey Museum — this time on a commercial moving truck. The Steinway will be on display in the museum lobby through the end of September.
“I just couldn’t be more delighted for this piano to have found its home,” said Terry Tullis, who was born and raised in Rapid City and still thinks of it as home. “It really warms my heart the piano is back where it should be.”
The piano’s arrival sparked smiles, tears, hugs and songs from the Halley family, who say matriarch Lois Pennel Halley, 93, instilled a love of music in her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter.
“My mom played piano for our church in Keystone for over 70 years, and up until the last couple of years she was playing every Sunday. When us girls were young, she taught us how to harmonize, so we were always singing,” said Judy Halley Dalton, Lois’ daughter.
During their growing-up years, Lois’ four daughters — Judy, Donna, Kathy and Linda — formed a quartet, “The Halley Sisters,” and entertained for many local organizations. Lois accompanied them. The Halleys carried on that tradition by singing to celebrate the piano’s arrival.
Becki Groven, Lois’ granddaughter, played the piano first as family members sang “The Beauty of Harmony,” an original song Becki wrote for Lois’ 90th birthday. Then Lois played the piano as some of her daughters, granddaughters and her great-granddaughter sang “Take Me Back to the Black Hills.”
“It’s a favorite family song we love,” Judy said.
This fall, the piano will go to Becki’s new home, where it will have a dedicated spot in a music room. The house is being built on property near Keystone which the family believes was previously owned by Becki’s great-grandfather, James Halley III.
Terry Tullis said his parents purchased the piano from the Halley family sometime after they moved to Rapid City in 1934. Edward was chairman of the Geology and Geological Engineering Department at the School of Mines. Meryl was a psychologist who taught some courses at the School of Mines and also did private counseling.
Terry and Al used the Steinway for their piano lessons when they were children in the 1950s. Ed played it occasionally. Terry also said he remembers the piano was tuned by William E. Snyder. A sticker still inside the piano notes that one of the times Snyder tuned the piano was Sept. 8, 1933, while the piano was still owned by the Halleys.
In July, in preparation for its trip back to Rapid City, Terry Tullis said the piano was appraised by the Avery Piano company in Providence. The appraiser was surprised at the piano’s good condition 136 years after it was manufactured, with no rust on the strings or tuning pegs, and no cracks on the soundboard.
The piano is the latest chapter of Halley family history in the Black Hills. Seven generations of the family have lived here, according to Donna Halley Grover, daughter of Lois and James Halley IV.
A book of Pennington County history details some of the Halley family accomplishments. James Halley I traveled from Scotland to Washington, D.C., where he first worked for the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal, and later had a lengthy career with the Bureau of Agriculture. In 1856, his young family — a wife and two sons, James Halley II and John — left Sterling, Scotland, to join James I in Washington. James Halley II was 2 years old. James I ultimately had 10 children.
At 17, James II and John decided to head west. James II worked for three years as telegraph operator in Cheyenne, Wyo., and married Lottie Smith. While on their honeymoon trip, they traveled by stage coach to Deadwood. In 1876, James II moved to Deadwood as an operator for Western Union Telegraph and sent the first message from Deadwood to Cheyenne.
“If James II was anything like my dad, he loved the Black Hills. They did well financially here and they saw opportunities to be prosperous here, and they did well,” Donna said.
In 1879, James II began his banking career at First National Bank. In 1890, he organized the banking house of Lake, Halley and Patterson in Rapid City, which merged into First National Bank. By 1898, James II was president of First National Bank. He also served as Rapid City’s mayor in the 1910s, Judy said. Two of James II’s sons, Walter and Russell, ran Halley Airport in north Rapid City.
James II’s family lived on the corner of Seventh and Kansas City streets in Rapid City. Their garden and apple orchard at Seventh and Quincy streets later became the Rapid City Auditorium and is now the site of Dahl Arts Center. James II donated land to Rapid City for Halley Park, Donna said. Halley Avenue in Rapid City also is named for the family.
Based on information supplied to the Halleys by the Tullis family, the Halley family believes James II originally bought the Steinway piano. Pianos made by Steinway & Sons have a reputation for being the finest in the world.
James III was born in Rapid City to James II and Lottie in 1883. James III was a 1905 graduate of the School of Mines and was a Rough Rider with Teddy Roosevelt. He was a surveyor and he worked for the Keystone Bank. James III was a longtime Keystone resident and served on the school board.
In 1918, James III purchased the Keystone Trading Company, which in 1937 was renamed Halley’s Store. Halley’s Store is still in business in Keystone, although the Halley family no longer owns or runs it. In 1932, James III built a home on Halley Ranch, near the ghost town of Spokane in Custer County.
James IV was born in Rapid City to James III and Gertrude Halley in 1923. James IV worked in and eventually ran Halley’s Store for many years. James IV served on the Keystone town board, school board, historical society, was a Boy Scout leader and participated in other civic activities.
Dozens of Halley descendants still live in Rapid City and the Black Hills.
“It’s the beauty of the Black Hills,” Judy said. “My dad loved it here and we love it here. This is home.”