CUSTER | One person was injured Thursday when a sightseeing helicopter on a training flight lost power just before landing and clipped a van on a highway seven miles north of Custer, according to Custer County Sheriff Marty Mechaley.
The helicopter came down on the highway and flipped into the ditch, in what Mechaley and a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman each described as a “hard landing.”
The helicopter was operated by Black Hills Aerial Adventures, and the incident occurred near the company’s Custer-area helipad.
One person aboard the helicopter was transported to Custer Regional Hospital with injuries, Mechaley said, but he did not know the nature of the injuries. Two other people aboard the helicopter were not injured.
The incident happened at about 9:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 16/385.
Mechaley said all three people aboard were employees of Black Hills Aerial Adventures. The helicopter was a 1962 Bell 47.
The helicopter was piloted by 32-year-old Chelsea Atwater, of Arizona, Mechaley said. He said the helicopter began to lose power just before landing and came up short of the helipad. The helicopter came down on the southbound lane of the highway, and the helicopter’s tail broke after striking a van. The helicopter then flipped over into the ditch on the west side of the highway.
Mechaley said the van, which was from Illinois, escaped with minor damage and the van’s occupants were not injured.
A 30-year-old aboard the helicopter was transported to the hospital, but Mechaley did not release the person’s name. The third person aboard the helicopter, Eric Bell, 30, of Utah, was not injured.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.