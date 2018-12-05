Nearly $117,000 has been awarded to the Pennington County Health and Human Services for a study designed to improve behavioral health care in western South Dakota.
The grant was awarded by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. According to a press release, it will enable the county to work with the National Council for Behavioral Health to do a study that assesses the regional behavioral health system and suggests opportunities for improvement.
“We’re proud to support an alliance that is working to improve behavioral health care in rural America,” Walter Panzirer, a trustee with the Helmsley Charity Trust, said in the news release.
Earlier this year, there was some drama surrounding Pennington County applying for the grant.
On Aug. 7, Pennington County commissioners voted against the proposal. It's not that they don't care about mental health services west of the Missouri River, they said during the meeting. It's not that they don't think there's a problem. But they don't feel the burden to provide those services should fall on Pennington County.
But, after lengthy and powerful testimony from community members, Commissioner Ron Buskerud changed his vote the next meeting and the proposal passed 3-2.
As part of the grant, the assessment and recommendations will then be presented in a final report to stakeholders of the West River Behavioral Health Alliance, which consists of representatives from 32 organizations, including law enforcement, hospitals, community mental health providers and organizations, local nonprofit agencies, and state agencies.