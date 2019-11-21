The Leona M. and Harry B.Helmsley Charitable Trust announced today that it has awarded a $3.6 million grant to equip every law enforcement agency as well as South Dakota State Park facilities with the next generation of Automated External Defibrillators, also known as AEDs.
The grant will fund 1,200 devices to be placed in law enforcement vehicles, with conservation officers, and at critical state park locations. The project includes training for law enforcement and Game, Fish & Parks personnel. The announcement coincides with National Rural Health Day in America.
“Getting these new AEDs into the hands of those most likely to arrive first on the scene of a cardiac arrest will help save lives,” Walter Panzirer, a Helmsley trustee, said in a news release. “The South Dakota Department of Health is the first partner in what we hope will be an initiative to place these AEDs in all seven states in Helmsley’s funding area in the upper Midwest.”
American Heart Association studies demonstrate a dramatically higher survival rate for cardiac patients shocked by law enforcement who are generally first on the scene, especially in rural areas. The new LIFEPACK CR2 defibrillators were designed by the Stryker Corporation.
The LIFEPAK CR2 features industry-leading cprINSIGHT™ analysis technology that reduces pauses during CPR, allowing for improved blood circulation and better odds of survival. These self-monitoring devices can be configured to send near real-time event data via Wi-Fi to incoming emergency services or hospitals.
“This partnership with the Helmsley Charitable Trust will allow us to get life-saving tools and training into the hands of state, tribal, county and municipal law enforcement agencies,” said Marty Link, director of EMS and Trauma for South Dakota Department of Health’s Office of Rural Health.
The devices will be placed and training conducted by the end of December. AEDs previously used by some agencies will be relocated throughout communities.