Helmsley Trust to distribute mechanical CPR devices to hospitals

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust announced Monday a multi-million-dollar effort to save the lives of COVID-19 patients and protect health care workers.
A total of $4,711,481 will be pay for 367 LUCAS mechanical CPR devices to be distributed to hospitals in South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and Nebraska. The devices will remain in place after the pandemic as part of the hospitals’ cardiac system of care.
“These devices are vital because we don’t want front line health care workers to choose between trying to save a patient or risking exposure to themselves and others to the coronavirus,” said Walter Panzirer, a trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust. “LUCAS has been a proven, effective tool in saving lives during cardiac arrest and having more of them available during this pandemic will save even more lives.”
Research has shown cardiac damage in as many as 1 in 5 COVID-19 patients, leading to heart failure and death even among those who show no signs of respiratory distress. Among patients who recover, many could have long-term effects from such heart damage.
The rise in cardiac complications caused by COVID-19 exposes both patients and health care workers to greater risk as hands-on CPR can be needed for extended periods and personal protective equipment can become less effective in keeping the virus from spreading to medical providers.
“We were able to go from concept to delivery of the devices in two weeks and that’s been an incredible effort of teamwork with the manufacturer and the hospitals,” said Panzirer. “It’s wonderful to see competing entities working together during a national crisis for the good of all.”
