Spearfish is competing to win the starring role on the online reality series “Small Business Revolution” and a $500,000 prize for its business community, and the public can help.
“Small Business Revolution” is produced by Deluxe Corporation, which sent representatives to Spearfish Dec. 4 and 5 to learn more about the town. Community support can give Spearfish an advantage over the nine other U.S. towns vying to be featured on the series. In January, Deluxe will narrow the list to five finalists.
Starting now, Deluxe Corporation is looking for enthusiastic support for Spearfish to win “Small Business Revolution.” Deluxe will be monitoring online activity from the hashtags #myspearfish and #smallbusinessrevolution, said Melissa Barth, executive director of the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce.
“The main thing we need to do as a community and region from now until the announcement of the top five (finalists) is social media engagement,” she said. “The more tags for our community, the better chance we have to move forward to the top five.”
After Deluxe chooses the five finalists, the public can vote on them in January at smallbusinessrevolution.org to choose the winner. Filming in the winning town will take place next year.