Helping the homeless: City, groups see a growing need

“Nights, we’ve been walking through here all night and you hear gunshots all the time,” Touche said. “You hear cop sirens all the time. When you go to sleep, when you fall asleep, it’s really appreciable, but when you wake up, it’s really hard to go back to sleep around it.”

Touche said people wake up early since that’s the best time to get something to eat and everyone looks out for each other — like a family.

Majooie Little Eagle said she was homeless and now comes to the Hope Center’s feeding to support the others, including her daughter.

“I got my own place,” she said, “but I got one daughter that she’s got no place to go. So, I get scared for her in the night.”

Brendyn Medina, public information officer for the Rapid City Police Department, said the department’s Quality of Life Unit has noticed an increase in the number of new homeless people over the past six months.

The unit, he said, make contacts with the homeless and works to form relationships with them. Police Chief Don Hedrick said at the mayor's press conference that the unit has helped get 70 people off the streets since its inception in 2018.