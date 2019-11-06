Hemp, parental rights and the downside to need-based scholarships are among the topics that will be discussed by Pennington County state lawmakers this month and next at the Holiday Inn Rushmore Plaza in Rapid City.
Twelve legislators will give their views during sessions on Nov. 14 and Dec. 5. Both will begin at 11:30 a.m. and are open to the public. Each session is scheduled to be completed by 1 p.m.
Lawmakers expected to attend include Reps. Tony Randolph, Scyller Borglum, Tim Goodwin, Julie Frye-Mueller, Tina Mulally, Michael Diedrich, Taffy Howard, Chris Johnson and David Johnson, as well as Sens. Jeffery Partridge, Phil Jensen and Lyndi DiSanto.
Lawmakers will be divided into two groups for the sessions to allow more time for individual comments and responses. Other issues will include emergency care for mothers, diversion programs for meth addicts, the downside to needs-based scholarships, and a rural education initiative update.
Program fee with lunch is $20 with pre-registration, $25 at the door. Program attendance only is $5.
Respond by email to Eventbrite.com or call 215-0455. You can find more information and a link to register on PCRW’s facebook page. There is no charge for students. Registration is due by Nov. 12 and Dec. 3, respectively.
The 2020 legislative outlook is sponsored by the Pennington County Republican Women.