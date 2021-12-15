Henry High School student takes first in BIG Idea Competition

Collin Fuller of Henry High School took first place for the 2021 BIG Idea Competition with a proposal for Foxton Metalworks, a business which creates both decorative and function metal art for the American home.

The BIG Idea Competition aims to promote entrepreneurship, spur creative thinking and encourage students to start a business, according to a news release from the Small Business Development Center in Aberdeen. The competition is coordinated by the SBDC.

Finalists included siblings Ian and Olivia Grinager from Rapid City Christian High School.

Fuller's prizes include a $1,000 cash prize, a $2,500 scholarship to NSU, a $2,000 scholarship to Presentation College, and a $2,500 scholarship to the South Dakota Mines.

Second place went to Autisome, by Eesha Jain of Interlake High School (WA), which is an app containing daily exercises for the brain to improve the intellectual and commutation skills for those with autism. Second place prizes include $500 cash, $2,000 NSU scholarship, $1,000 Presentation College scholarship, and a $1,000 scholarship to South Dakota Mines.

Autisome also won the Wellness Category award with a $500 cash prize and $500 scholarship from NSU. This year’s Wellness Category, sponsored by Sanford Health, had a total of 51 qualifying entries.

Third place was awarded to The Pulse Potential, by Avery Miles of Doland High School. The Pulse Potential offers a solution to increase conception rates in breeding cattle through the use of pulsed electromagnetic fields (PEMF) technology.

Third place prizes include $250 cash, $1,500 NSU scholarship, $1,000 Presentation College scholarship, and a $1,000 scholarship to South Dakota Mines. The Pulse Potential also won the Agriculture Innovation Category award with a $500 cash prize and $500 scholarship from NSU. This year, 41 entries were judged in the Agriculture Innovation category, sponsored by the South Dakota Agriculture Foundation.

The five remaining finalists will be receiving $100 cash and $1,000 scholarships to Presentation College, Northern State University, and South Dakota Mines. The other finalists included Reed Fencing by Tanner Reed of Flandreau Public High School, Shake N’ Bake by Landon Wolf and Triton Grajczyk from Eureka High School, Rent My Trailer by Ian and Olivia Grinager from Rapid City Christian High School and Jakob Thompson from Colman-Egan High School, CyberTech Software by Danny Cao from Madison Central High School, and Burger Builder by Jacob Elberson from Pierre T.F. Riggs High School.

The Farmhouse Boutique, by Ella Stiefvater of McCook Central High School, won the Marketing Design portion of the competition. The Marketing Design competition is an option for students to create an ad for their business idea. The award is sponsored by McQuillen Creative Group which donates $500 cash and Northern State University donates a $500 scholarship as well. This year, 95 entries were judged in this category.

The final event required finalists to make a 6-minute presentation on their idea for the four final judges – Chad Evans of Centennial Homes, Paul McDonald, Nathan Gellhaus of Angelhaus, and Paula Carlson. Students also heard from three business owners in the area: Joshua Citrak at the WolfPack Family Jiu Jitsu, Elizabeth Schwab at Schwab Audiology, and Brian Lundquist at Hub City Radio.

This year’s BIG Idea competition also included an honorable mention award for those applicants who scored within 10% of the finalists. There were 77 honorable mention ideas and five honorable mention marketing designs entries.

The Partners in Business Award is sponsored by Angelhaus to reward the networking and mentorship experiences teachers have incorporated into their classroom. This year’s recipients of the Partners in Business award are Becky Hubsch at Groton High School, Donna Herrick at Aberdeen Roncalli High School, and Shauna Severson at Bowdle High School.

For more information about the competition, see BIGIdeaSD.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0