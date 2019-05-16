A case of Hepatitis A has been reported in a food handler employed at two Keystone restaurants, according to the state Department of Health.
People who ate at the Keystone Subway between May 2 and May 14 or at the Keystone Turtle Town between May 6 and May 13 should contact their health care provider to determine if they need a shot of hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin to decrease risk of illness.
Officials say the establishments are cooperating with the department on the investigation and there is no ongoing risk of exposure.
Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by a virus. The virus can be carried on an infected person's hands and spread by direct contact, or by consuming food or drink that has been handled by the individual.
Symptoms may include fever, headache, fatigue, poor appetite, nausea, abdominal discomfort, and vomiting. Urine may become darker, and then jaundice may appear. Most people recover in a few weeks without any complications.