Could the defunct Herberger's store chain, including a recently shuttered location at the Rushmore Mall in Rapid City, rise from the ashes of the retail apocalypse?
Signs posted on entrance doors state the Rapid City Herberger's "is permanently closed," but an identical post on the websites of all stores owned by parent company Bon-Ton claims the stores will return.
"We've got great news," a herbergers.com post claims.
"Herberger's is coming back!"
Liquidation sales began in April for all Bon-Ton's stores, including Herberger's, Younkers, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's and Elder-Beerman after the company declared bankruptcy and a buyer could not be found to keep the stores open.
However, no other reopening details were available, including any mention of individual store locations.
"Stay tuned for updates over the coming weeks!" the post continues. "We appreciate your loyalty and look forward to being able to serve you again soon."
Emails to Rushmore Mall management, and calls to Bon-Ton were not immediately answered Friday.