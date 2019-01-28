Rick Vee knows his way around a cribbage board so well that he recently earned the rank of Cribbage Master — the first and only in western South Dakota.
For Vee, it's an achievement of a lifetime.
"(Cribbage Master) was my goal before I died, and I’m going to be 70 (this year)," he said. "I never thought I would get it."
Cribbage is a card game typically played with two, three or four players. The object of the game is to make counting combinations that are scored on a cribbage board. Vee learned cribbage while in Vietnam, where he served two tours of duty. The game has been a favorite pastime ever since.
"To be good at the game is 75 percent luck and 25 percent skill," Vee said. "One or two games can mean getting in the playoffs or not."
Vee has been steadily working toward his Cribbage Master goal since 2005. He's a member of the local Grass Roots chapter of the American Cribbage Congress; membership is a requirement to become a Cribbage Master. Players compete in sanctioned tournaments nationwide to win money and Master Rating Points. A player must earn 2,000 Master Rating Points to earn the rank of Cribbage Master, Vee said.
Vee said cribbage tournaments take place every weekend throughout the United States. Vee, who lives near Hermosa, prefers playing in tournaments in the West and Midwest. He earned his Cribbage Master rank when he won a tournament in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
He's also a regular at the invitation-only Tournament of Champions in Reno, Nevada, which is open to several hundred players from the United States and Europe, Vee said.
"You have to be in the top 50 or be a club champion to get an invite, or get 1,000 Grass Roots points," Vee said. "I've had an invite every year, which is pretty crazy and pretty lucky. There's some good players here in Rapid City and there's some tough competition here. ... I think the guys in Rapid are harder to beat than the guys in Reno."
More than a game, cribbage has become a Vee family tradition. Vee played with his brother and sister, and he taught his children to play.
"My youngest son knew how to play cribbage and could count his hands (of cards) when he was 5 years old," Vee said. Now, his youngest son is a member of the American Cribbage Congress and accompanies Vee to the Tournament of Champions in Reno.
Part of the cribbage's appeal is that it's a game people of all ages can play and win. Vee's children taught their children the game, and now Vee plays with his grandchildren, ages 9 to 23.
"Last time I played with (two of my) grandkids, they both beat me, and they were pretty happy," Vee said, chuckling.
When Vee and his wife operated Ghost Ranch Bed and Breakfast, Vee taught guests — sometimes even entire families — to play. He's given away about 30 cribbage boards to those who got hooked on the game.
Vee still encourages people to give cribbage a try.
"It's just a good game," he said. "I’m still learning, and I’ve been playing for 50 years."
Anyone who wants to learn about cribbage can visit the Post 22 American Legion, 818 E. St. Patrick St. Cribbage starts at 7 p.m. on Mondays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The local chapter has 24 members ranging in age from 25 to 90, and new people are welcome.