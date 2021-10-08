Hermosa trio kicks off a Little Free Library

“My first thought is that smells are so critical,” Haas said. “They release things in your brain. You grab a book and you flip those pages, and you get that whiff. You get the feeling in your hands. You’re physically there. Your eyes aren’t staring at a screen.”

Grismer, who used to teach preschool, thought about the effects of physical books on children.

“As a former educator, I would say that holding a book encompasses all learning styles,” she said.

Grismer emphasized the escape from blinking, humming screens.

“There are so many other things that take screen time, and our brains need a break from that,” she said.

Haas, who owns the Heartland Hair salon in Hermosa, said the salon would serve as a drop-off station for book donations.

“I have an office space,” she said. “We’re looking for a bookshelf, or a few bookcases, and I will store books there. As we see which books are being utilized, and being taken out of the library, then we will replace them accordingly.”