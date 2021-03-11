 Skip to main content
Hermosa woman, 56, died in SUV-garbage truck crash
Hermosa woman, 56, died in SUV-garbage truck crash

Rebecca Conca, a 56-year-old from Hermosa, died last Thursday after she rear-ended a garbage truck near her home town, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at 2:21 p.m. on March 4 at mile marker 64 of Highway 79, five miles north of Hermosa.

Jeremy Larson, a 32-year-old from Sturgis, was driving a garbage truck northbound on the highway when he started to turn right onto Daughenbaugh Road.

Conca, who was driving northbound in an SUV, rear-ended the truck. She died at the scene. It’s unknown whether she was wearing a seat belt.

Larson, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and all information at this point is preliminary. ​

