Hideaway Hills homeowners now at risk of losing sewer service

About 150 homeowners are now at risk of losing sewage service in Hideaway Hills, the neighborhood where a sinkhole exposed an abandoned gypsum mine in April 2020.
The Northdale Sanitary District, which oversees water and sewage for the Hideaway Hills and Northdale subdivisions, has received a $440,000 loan from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, but it has yet to accept it due to concerns about the abandoned mine in Black Hawk that has already forced families to leave their homes.
More than 100 residents are involved in two lawsuits against the state and multiple organizations with one lawsuit asking for $75.5 million. About 40 people were displaced from 15 homes.
The sanitary district’s board met Tuesday evening for its monthly meeting, but those who attended left with more questions than answers.
“I don’t know what to do here,” said board president Toni Davila.
The board asked Leah Berg, civil engineer and president of Affordable Creative Engineering Services that is helping the district work to reroute the sewer main, to contact the Montana Tech professor conducting a study of the mine and see if he’d be willing to return to the subdivision to do more testing along the reroute path.
Berg said they’ve already completed some tests that went about 11 feet down to make sure the sewer main would be on solid ground. She said their findings show they would be OK to reroute along an easement just outside homeowners’ fence lines.
Shane Galles, Hideaway Hills resident and provisional board member, said he’s concerned the digging could disturb the earth under his house and open up another sinkhole or expose more of the mine. He said his property has some low spots already.
Berg said a company quoted the district a $26,000 charge to drill 15 additional holes for testing 100 feet apart from one another and 50 feet down.
“We’ve done geotechnical testing to support the reroute path for a four-foot buried utility,” she said. “Based on the fact we’re running adjacent to additional extensive testing in the (Department of Transportation) area that didn’t come up with any indication of voids, I don’t know what additional information we’ll get by digging extensive investigative work.”
Berg said even if they did the additional testing, it could miss a void since the testing offers no guarantees.
She said the reroute work would start about one to two months after the board’s approval and design completion.
The board did authorize the purchase of permanent fencing for the sinkhole area, which includes a gated entrance to the evacuated area and a moveable fence around the sinkhole itself.
