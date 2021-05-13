Hideaway Hills homeowners now at risk of losing sewer service

The sanitary district’s board met Tuesday evening for its monthly meeting, but those who attended left with more questions than answers.

“I don’t know what to do here,” said board president Toni Davila.

The board asked Leah Berg, civil engineer and president of Affordable Creative Engineering Services that is helping the district work to reroute the sewer main, to contact the Montana Tech professor conducting a study of the mine and see if he’d be willing to return to the subdivision to do more testing along the reroute path.

Berg said they’ve already completed some tests that went about 11 feet down to make sure the sewer main would be on solid ground. She said their findings show they would be OK to reroute along an easement just outside homeowners’ fence lines.