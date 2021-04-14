Hideaway Hills, Northdale residents discuss new sewer main for abandoned mine area

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hideaway Hills resident Shane Galles, who was one of three nominated and elected to the board, said there hasn’t been enough testing for the re-route. Other residents agreed but said they would be willing to pay higher rates or make a one-time payment to have it done.

“We need to make sure everybody’s safe,” Galles said. “Why should we damage more homes now that people are living in then have to vacate?”

Toni Davila, the current board president, said she was uncomfortable making decisions for the entire district since it is just a two-member board. She said the minimum number of people on the board is three and the maximum is five.

“There’s a lot of people involved here and we can’t just bear the brunt of all these decisions,” she said. “I implore you, join this board and help us make these decisions.”

Hideaway Hills residents Stephany Fischer and Billy Burton joined the board at the end of the meeting. Officers will be elected at the next meeting.