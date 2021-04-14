Hideaway Hills, Northdale residents discuss new sewer main for abandoned mine area

What started as an evening of concerns ended in appreciation and three additional members on the Northdale Sanitary District board.
About 25 residents from the Northdale and Hideaway Hills subdivisions attended the Tuesday night meeting with questions about the Department of Environment and Natural Resources loan award.
The district received a $440,000 loan from the DENR to re-route a sanitary sewer force main and terminate a section of the gravity flow collection in the East Daisy Drive area.
A sinkhole opened to a gypsum mine on April 27, 2020, in the area that displaced more than 40 people from 15 homes. The main is in danger of collapsing due to the sinkhole, although it isn’t compromised quite yet.
During the meeting, residents expressed concerns about relocating the main when they aren’t certain how far the abandoned mine extends.
Project engineer Leah Berg said geotech testing was done along the new route for the main down to 11 feet. The utility main typically sits about four feet underground. She said they didn’t find any voids or concerns.
Hideaway Hills resident Shane Galles, who was one of three nominated and elected to the board, said there hasn’t been enough testing for the re-route. Other residents agreed but said they would be willing to pay higher rates or make a one-time payment to have it done.
“We need to make sure everybody’s safe,” Galles said. “Why should we damage more homes now that people are living in then have to vacate?”
Toni Davila, the current board president, said she was uncomfortable making decisions for the entire district since it is just a two-member board. She said the minimum number of people on the board is three and the maximum is five.
“There’s a lot of people involved here and we can’t just bear the brunt of all these decisions,” she said. “I implore you, join this board and help us make these decisions.”
Hideaway Hills residents Stephany Fischer and Billy Burton joined the board at the end of the meeting. Officers will be elected at the next meeting.
The board voted to table a decision on the loan until its next meeting in May and hopes to make contact with the Montana Tech team that plans to conduct a comprehensive study of the mine to determine if other homes are at risk.
The study will be conducted by Mohammadhossein Sadeghiamirshahidi, a professor of geological engineering at Montana Tech. It was ordered by the Fitzgerald Law Firm, which has filed a lawsuit against developers and county and state entities on behalf of home owners.
The board and residents hope the study will be able to help determine where to relocate the main.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —