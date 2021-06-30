Hideaway Hills, Northdale residents to see increase in sewer rates

Hideaway Hills and Northdale subdivision residents will see a flat rate increase in their sewer bills following a sanitary board decision in June.

The board voted to raise rates by $7.40 per household per connection at the direction of the state to accept the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources loan.

The board also approved accepting the $440,000 loan that would be used to reroute a sanitary sewer force main, although no invoices have been sent to the state and no money has been used, said Toni Davila, who was reappointed as the board president at the June meeting.

"If engineering determines maybe (the proposed route) isn't the best route, then we have to reapply because (the state board) approved the route we gave then," she said.

Davila said residents asked the board to wait to hear the results of the Montana Technical University geophysical study before moving forward with the reroute, so it may appear again on the July 13 agenda.

"As a board, we're not going to make decisions other than in a meeting," she said. "We haven't discussed the results as a board."