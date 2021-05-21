Hideaway Hills residents one step closer to class-action status in lawsuit

A circuit court judge rejected the state’s argument that the Hideaway Hills homeowners lack legal standing to seek damages due to a sinkhole.
Judge Kevin Krull made the ruling May 14 in the beginning steps of a lawsuit that can now proceed with becoming class-action status. Class-action status would include any resident affected by the sinkhole that exposed an abandoned gypsum mine in April 2020.
More than 40 people from 15 homes were forced to evacuate due to the sinkhole and mine under their neighborhood.
“The named plaintiffs have demonstrated that their injuries likely will be redressed by a favorable decisions — i.e., an award of damages, based on their constitutional right to individually bring an inverse condemnation case against the state,” Krull wrote.
Thirty residents signed onto the lawsuit against the state in Meade County in October. The complaint says the state should compensate residents with money from the South Dakota Cement Plant Trust, which had $333,808,945 as of Sept. 30, 2020.
Krull was tasked with analyzing whether the court should dismiss the request for certification of a class-action status because the claims as a class are barred by sovereign immunity, whether the plaintiffs have standing to sue the defendants for inverse condemnation and whether the plaintiffs' express covenant claim is deficient as a matter of law and if certain counts should be dismissed against the defendants with prejudice.
Krull wrote that the court agrees with the plaintiffs that it is "nonetheless premature and will address all the arguments concerning class certification — including the issue of sovereign immunity" after factors of state codified law have been argued.
Krull also ruled that counts two through four — breach of express covenant that runs with the land, breach of duty surface or subjacent support, and unjust enrichment and constructive trust — were dismissed without prejudice.
He wrote that the issue of whether sovereign immunity bars a class action for inverse condemnation is "held in abeyance" pending the petition for class certification.
Attorney Kathleen Barrow with the Fox Rothschild law firm representing the residents, along with Terence Quinn of The Quinn Law Firm, said they will now proceed with the class-certification process.
A second lawsuit is on hold as plaintiffs wait for the South Dakota Supreme Court to decide on overturning a Meade County judge’s decision to dismiss the county and former commissioners from the lawsuit.
Hideaway Hills residents are also seeking answers to a potential loss of sewage service due to the mine. The Northdale Sanitary District, which oversees water and sewage for the Hideaway Hills and Northdale subdivisions, has yet to decide on the next course of action pending further research to reroute a sanitary sewer main.
