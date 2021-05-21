Hideaway Hills residents one step closer to class-action status in lawsuit

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Krull was tasked with analyzing whether the court should dismiss the request for certification of a class-action status because the claims as a class are barred by sovereign immunity, whether the plaintiffs have standing to sue the defendants for inverse condemnation and whether the plaintiffs' express covenant claim is deficient as a matter of law and if certain counts should be dismissed against the defendants with prejudice.

Krull wrote that the court agrees with the plaintiffs that it is "nonetheless premature and will address all the arguments concerning class certification — including the issue of sovereign immunity" after factors of state codified law have been argued.

Krull also ruled that counts two through four — breach of express covenant that runs with the land, breach of duty surface or subjacent support, and unjust enrichment and constructive trust — were dismissed without prejudice.

He wrote that the issue of whether sovereign immunity bars a class action for inverse condemnation is "held in abeyance" pending the petition for class certification.