Higgins Gulch Road ownership dispute still unclear

“Any time you have a subdivision, you put things in place to include them in any upgrades or any improvements,” Riley said. “My point is if the United States Forest Service doesn’t maintain the road, we have to do it ourselves. … Just because I put in covenants doesn’t mean the county shouldn’t (maintain the road).”

The second-mile residents have said they’re not part of a Homeowner’s Association.

Riley said something similar during the Tuesday commissioners meeting, but the board said it appears as though the residents, or the USFS, is responsible for the road and recommended forming a road district.

David Ganje, a natural resources and commercial law and commercial litigation attorney who sometimes writes columns for the Journal, said private property owners or real estate developers have no authority under state law to impose road maintenance duties upon a government agency.

“That cannot be declared that way, that’s ineffective,” he said.

Steve Kozel, Northern Hills district ranger for the USFS, said the department does not own the second mile of Higgins Gulch Road. It does, however, service after the second mile once or twice a year.