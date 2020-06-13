Higgins Gulch Road ownership dispute still unclear

An issue dating back to the early 1950s continues to plague the residents of Higgins Gulch Road in Spearfish.
Residents on the second mile of Higgins Gulch Road want to know who owns the right of way easement and who is supposed to maintain it, and have since at least December 2019 when they first met with the Lawrence County Commissioners. If the county maintains that it’s a private road, the residents say they will close it.
“The residents of mile two do not want to limit your access to areas of the national forest or state lands, but if Lawrence County refuses to maintain the road as the easement agreement states, we will seek remedy by exploring avenues to make this section of the road private,” residents wrote in a letter to the editor that ran on the Journal’s website June 6.
Residents have said, though, that they’re willing to work with the county to maintain the road, but haven’t received a reply.
The road, also known as Forest Service Road 214, is popular among those hoping to hike the 3.5-mile Crow Peak Trail. The portion of the road in question is located in sections 12 and 13 (12 T6N R1E and 13 T6N R1E) through lots 1-4 and Tracts 1-6, respectively.
A couple signs, bought by the residents, at the beginning of mile two state that it’s a private road and there’s no easement agreement with Lawrence County. They follow a “County Maintenance Ends” sign.
The Lawrence County Commissioners stated Tuesday, during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting, that the United States Forest Service (USFS) owns the road and it falls on them to maintain it. According to the county’s GIS map, the first mile of Higgins Gulch Road is a secondary county road, which it does maintain.
“I don’t think I have an issue since this is a county road,” a commissioner said during the Tuesday meeting. “I don’t have a problem with the first mile, that’s just appropriate.”
Back in December, 2nd-mile Higgins Gulch Road residents found on the South Dakota Department of Transportation Map Viewer and Data Download that their portion of the road was classified as part of secondary county road.
It was later reclassified as an “other administration” road.
Residents said they asked the commissioners, county lawyer Bruce Outka and highway superintendent Allen Bonnema about the reclassification at the Feb. 11 meeting.
According to meeting minutes, Bonnema said there was a meeting with representatives of the SD DOT, apart from discussion regarding maintenance on Higgins Gulch Road, to discuss discrepancies between the official highway system map by the county and the one by the state.
During that meeting, commissioner Randy Diebert said he spoke with the state DOT and said there’s a defined process that must be followed to add or remove a county highway system.
As of Friday, before viewing the map, a pop-up window states the SD DOT “makes no claims or guarantees about the accuracy, completeness, or adequacy of the data and expressly disclaims liability for errors and omissions of the data content.”
The road is currently being maintained by residents Gary Arseneau and Rick Kruthoff, both of who said they won’t be able to keep it up forever.
Arseneau said he’s not sure what the community thinks about the maintenance, but because of the shape it’s in, they probably think the county is maintaining.
“We want them to do what it says,” Arseneau said. “If they don’t want to do what it says and they reject the easement, then we’re in a whole different ballpark.”
The history of Higgins Gulch Road and issues of right-of-way and easement ownership date back to the 1950s.
During the Tuesday commissioners meeting, board members brought up a timeline that was prepared by the someone in the county auditor’s office and is dated Feb. 14, 2020 following a maintenance proposal by Homes in the Hills developer Roger Riley.
The timeline is separated by date and document, and summarizes or outlines each document. The first two are news articles from the Lead Daily Call and Rapid City Journal from December 1950 and February 1951, respectively, stating a resident wanted to discuss a proposed change of road in the Higgins Gulch Area.
According to Journal archives, Mark Boice approached the commissioners asking a road that passed through his land be moved to go around it as he stated it interfered with his cattle.
Robert Driscoll Jr., Lead attorney, on behalf of his clients Mr. and Mrs. William Campbell presented the board with a letter from Boice stating he would put up a road fence to stop all traffic.
During the meeting, Driscoll said he could prove the road has been public since 1880 and that the county has maintained it, citing state codes from 1919 that placed all public roads under county jurisdiction. The commission chairman at the time said the county had no interest in the road, to which Driscoll said it can only become a private road with a petition.
According to Book 311 page 190 in the Lawrence County Register of Deeds office, on March 7, 1951, Boice granted Campbell access to the road on his land. The same day but in Book 312 page 216 and 217, Campbell and Boice signed Quit Claim Deeds to Lawrence County for the first section of Higgins Gulch Road, both stating that if the road is abandoned, it would be as though the deed never existed.
Following easement agreements into 1958, in Book 342 pages 263-271, Campbell, Boice, Ed and Pearl Moller, and Clarence and Mabel Pascoe, signed easements over to the county with the understanding that construction and/or supervision would be done by the USFS under specifications in Exhibits A and B. If the road is abandoned by the second part, or Lawrence County, the land would be freed from the easement “as fully and completely as if this indenture had not been made.”
Portions mentioned include NW ¼ NE ¼ of Sec. 13, west half of SE ¼ of Sec. 12, south half of NE ¼ of Sec. 12 T6N R1E BHM.
This is the second mile of Higgins Gulch Road.
Although Exhibit A could not be found, Exhibit B stated ways the USFS would maintain the road: sawtimber in right of way trimmed and bucked into log lengths, post size and material in right of way cut into fuel wood material, and cuts and filles will be seeded to grass.
On pages 537-539, Lawrence County granted an easement to the state Game and Fish for the benefit of the USFS and a strip of land. In this easement, though, it states that, “It is mutually understood that a failure upon the USFS to properly maintain said road shall constitute an abandonment of this easement and in event….all shall become property of the state.”
It also noted that Lawrence County was not responsible for the easement.
However, in a right-of-way easement dated June 21, 1965 between Boice and Lawrence County, Boice sold the easement and right-of-way to the county for $1, noting it was for “highway purposes for a highway to be located, constructed, operated, and maintained under the authority of Lawrence County Commissions and known as the HIGGINS GULCH ROAD, Project Number 214,” in T6N, R2E BHM, sec. 7, NE1/4NE1/4.
The agreement also states that if the highway constructed is abandoned by the county, the rights and privileges will cease and terminate, and be freed from the easement as if “this indenture had not been made.”
It also states that the portion in the deed in Book 342 page 271, which was to be under the supervision and maintenance of the USFS, was abandoned, which was not mentioned in the timeline the commissioners presented. It was, though, mentioned that the easement was relocated and is the first mile in Higgins Gulch Road.
Very little was mentioned in the timeline regarding the second portion of Higgins Gulch Road, until about 2013 when Home in the Hills Developer Roger Riley created the “Constitution of Higgins Gulch Homeowner’s Association, which would include Trants 1-6 of the Higgins Gulch Subdivision, located at NW1/4NE1/4 of Sec. 13 T6N R1E BHM.
In article three of the constitution, it states the association is formed as a non-profit association to “provide for the maintenance and operation of a road system serving the property and to maintain architectural control of improvements.” It also states the board of directors of the association “shall determine the annual assessments for road or other purpose required.” These assessments would be allocated to lots on the basis of respective road frontages and 80% of the snow removal costs would be assessed to residents to be used during winter months.
A Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, also known as a CCR, for “The Meadows of Higgins Gulch” prepared by Riley in 2018 states in Article V, Sec. 1, that the USFS is responsible for the roads but “the association may consider additional improvements. Each lot owner agrees to pay 1/13th of the costs for ongoing maintenance of the road, including graveling and mag water application to reduce dust.” It also includes a similar statement to the constitution regarding snow removal.
Riley told the Journal Wednesday that he needed to put something in places so that people buying lots would understand if they decided to form an association, they would have to pay their share for costs, like with snow removal.
“Any time you have a subdivision, you put things in place to include them in any upgrades or any improvements,” Riley said. “My point is if the United States Forest Service doesn’t maintain the road, we have to do it ourselves. … Just because I put in covenants doesn’t mean the county shouldn’t (maintain the road).”
The second-mile residents have said they’re not part of a Homeowner’s Association.
Riley said something similar during the Tuesday commissioners meeting, but the board said it appears as though the residents, or the USFS, is responsible for the road and recommended forming a road district.
David Ganje, a natural resources and commercial law and commercial litigation attorney who sometimes writes columns for the Journal, said private property owners or real estate developers have no authority under state law to impose road maintenance duties upon a government agency.
“That cannot be declared that way, that’s ineffective,” he said.
Steve Kozel, Northern Hills district ranger for the USFS, said the department does not own the second mile of Higgins Gulch Road. It does, however, service after the second mile once or twice a year.
“We have no legal documents that grants us an easement or right-of-way to that portion of the road; there’s no legal instrument,” he said. “What we do have on record is a document which is a granting of an easement to Lawrence County which described the easement that the USFS would build and maintain the road to the extent that appropriations are available.”
The document Kozel refers to is the easement agreement between the Mollers and Lawrence County in Book 342, page 265, which the residents of mile two have shown and cited to the commission.
Kozel also said that the Forest Service is not a public road management agency, meaning it doesn’t tax gas or property to maintain roads. The maintenance that is done comes from appropriations from Congress.
“We do not provide road maintenance for residential (areas) or snow plowing,” he said.
The residents released a letter to the editor following the commissioners’ meeting, stating the agreement was not properly summarized.
“Once again, if Lawrence County does not accept this easement agreement and its requirements to ‘construct and maintain’ the road, then the second mile of Higgins Gulch Road is being used by the public without the due process provided by the 5th and 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution,” the residents wrote.
Lawrence County did not make further comments regarding the road after the Journal reached out to county lawyer Bruce Outka.
Resident Ashley Kurtenbach said looking at how the area has developed, it’s time for the county to take responsibility for the road.
“That’s why everything in the United States is constantly adjusted. As you grow, that’s what you have to do,” she said. “If you’re representing your constituents, you have to look. You have to be somewhat open-minded and look at what you’re representing, what you’re doing."
At the end of Tuesday's meeting, the commissioners did not take any action on Higgins Gulch Road.
Residents of the second mile said June 5, before the meeting, that it has felt like the commissioners have pushed the issue back from meeting to meeting in an attempt to make the residents lose interest.
The residents said they're prepared if it comes down to letting a court decide ownership of the easement, but don't think it's right for the county to spend taxpayers' money to do so.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.