'High-Flyin' daredevil to headline closing ceremonies at rally

STURGIS | “High Flyin’” Cole Freeman will undoubtably have the best seat in the house for Saturday’s closing ceremonies for the 81st Sturgis motorcycle rally — 25 feet above Main Street Sturgis aboard a high-flying Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

“I am my own drone pilot,” joked Freeman, a daredevil who will attempt to duplicate the 100-foot motorcycle jump that he completed for the 79th Rally’s opening ceremonies in 2019.

He will climb aboard his Harley XG750 for the 2 p.m. jump at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point, with proceeds from ticket sales and money raised from a Facebook live feed going to help first responders.

If all goes right, Freeman will soar over Main Street on Harley-Davidson Way (formerly Second Street in downtown Sturgis) in an attempt to clear a similar span on a bike not equipped with a speedometer or front brakes.

“Everything we do is by the seat-of-the-pants. Every jump’s different. When you put your helmet on and throw your leg over the bike, you don’t know what the wind conditions are going to be,” he said at a Thursday news briefing at Sturgis’ City Hall, not far from where he will attempt the jump on Saturday.

“To say that I’m keeping the ‘dare’ in daredevil is a legitimate statement,” he said.