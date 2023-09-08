A federal jury in Rapid City found 27-year-old Spencer High Hawk guilty Friday of aiding and abetting second-degree murder for the beating death of 18-year-old Dominick Jealous of Him near Wounded Knee last summer.

High Hawk was on trial for one count of aiding and abetting first-degree murder, but the court included two lesser counts for the jury to consider — aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter.

After two hours of deliberation on Thursday afternoon and 15 minutes on Friday morning, the jury found High Hawk not guilty of first-degree murder, which requires premeditation and malice aforethought but guilty of the lesser charge of second-degree murder, which does not require premeditation.

According to testimony during the trial, Jealous of Him and his then-17-year-old friend Akicita Fast Horse went to High Hawk's father's house late June 23 or early June 24, 2022.

After gambling and drinking, the evening ended with Fast Horse beaten and Jealous of Him dead. His family found his body on June 24, 2022 in Wounded Knee Creek covered in brush and logs.

Jealous of Him suffered more than 30 blunt force wounds — the majority to his head — according to testimony from Dr. Donald Habbe, the forensic pathologist who examined his body.

According to Fast Horse’s testimony on Wednesday, Eugene Acorn High Hawk — Spencer High Hawk’s father — beat him, while the younger High Hawk attacked Jealous of Him.

U.S. Assistant Attorney Anna Lindrooth said during closing arguments Jealous of Him's wounds were more severe than Fast Horse's because of the different attackers.

"Akicita (Fast Horse's) opponent was a sick, elderly man," Lindrooth said. "His friend was overpowered by Spencer High Hawk."

Witnesses, including the FBI agent who interviewed him before he died, described Acorn as frail. He had cancer and could not speak due to the removal of his voice box. Acorn died while in custody in March. The younger High Hawk is six-foot-tall and 190 lbs.

Lindrooth accused High Hawk of being the one who dragged Jealous of Him’s body through brush and grass to the creek, “depositing it,” while Acorn cleaned up blood at the house.

The exact motive for the assault and killing is unclear. According to Jealous of Him's girlfriend, he said he was going to "get our money back," before he left his home just over the hill.

The defense painted that as a plan on Jealous of Him and Fast Horse's part to rob Acorn.

Fast Horse testified the group was gambling. He said Acorn got a bat, threatened him with it, and began to beat him.

The younger High Hawk attacked Jealous of Him, according to Fast Horse, who broke through the glass of a storm door to escape the house. He testified to hearing his friend screaming and the “ding” of a bat hitting him.

The High Hawks trapped the two boys in “a house of horrors”, Lindrooth said, after Jealous of Him won a bottle of vodka from the High Hawks.

“Only one of two teenage boys would make it out alive,” she said.

The prosecution stated Fast Horse’s testimony included “consistent details of the brutal horror he witnessed.”

High Hawk’s defense attorney, John Rusch, pointed out the several brain injuries Fast Horse had suffered in his 18 years — one in 2018, the June 2022 beating, and another beating he suffered a few months later that put him in a coma.

“You have a brain-injured victim who doesn’t remember the day before,” Rusch said.

In the hours after the murder and assault, High Hawk messaged three different people that he had killed someone, according to prosecutors. He also asked for rides out of town and tried to arrange a ride for his father to leave the area.

High Hawk took the stand in his defense on Thursday. He testified his father got angry with Fast Horse and accused him of stealing his phone. He said his father grabbed a bat, pointed it at the two teens, and then pointed to the door — directing them to leave.

When they didn't, a fight broke out between his father and Fast Horse. He said he "stood by and watched" because it wasn't his fight. Jealous of Him, who stood behind him, hit him in the back of the head.

"I got blindsided," he said.

The two wrestled on the couch, and then he punched Jealous of Him once, knocking him out, he said. Seeing his father beat Fast Horse, he tried to help him escape and tried to unlock the door for him. After Fast Horse broke through the door, High Hawk said he retrieved a towel from the bathroom because Jealous of Him had a bloody nose.

"That's when I saw my dad going crazy with the bat," he said. "I told him to stop... because that's kinda too much."

He took the bat away from his dad, who started stomping Jealous of Him's head, according to High Hawk's testimony. He stated he left the scene and went to his aunt's house. He denied ever helping move the body or assisting with any cleanup.

Under cross-examination, Lindrooth questioned High Hawk's story. She said he told an FBI agent three different stories.

In the first, he told the FBI his father said he and two other men killed someone. In the second, he told the agent he was at the house and left while everyone was still friendly. In the third, he said he wrestled with Jealous of Him and "ground-pounded" him.

High Hawk testified Thursday that all of the stories were true.

High Hawk faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence. A sentencing date has not been set.