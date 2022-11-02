High school students learn about health care careers

Scrubs Camp wasn't just a chance to teach high school students about health care professions for Kiara Rath Tuesday.

Instead, it was a chance to instill the curiosity of getting into nursing in the same way she was assured of the career path.

"They get a little excited when they can hear that thump," Rath said.

Rath, who is currently a nursing student at Western Dakota Tech, went through Scrubs Camp when she was still at Sturgis Brown High School. After the camp, she enrolled in dual classes, graduated from Sturgis Brown in May 2021 and will complete her LPN track this December.

She said when she went to camp, they got to "do needles" and learn about EMTs and surgical technicians.

"It was really cool to see all the different aspects of nursing and to kind of decide which area I wanted to go into," Rath said. "Going into Scrubs Camp kind of helped me know that I would like to go into nursing."

Rath taught more than 60 Black Hills area juniors and seniors attending the camp how to manually take blood pressures. She said the students listened to each other.

She said manual blood pressure reading can be very intimidating because they want to hear the right number and make sure they're accurate.

"As long as they're hearing those noises and they know what to listen for, I'm OK with it," Rath said. "If they're not super accurate right now, that's fine, but just an idea."

She said when she went through camp, she remembered her palms being sweaty and being scared. Rath said as a teacher, she wants to make sure she gives the students clear instructions and let them know that it is hard to do, and that it is OK if they don't hear the number accurately.

"That takes time," she said.

Landon Cast, a Douglas High School student, said he attended the camp because he was interested in the nursing program at Western Dakota Tech. He said he thought it was a good opportunity.

Cast said he wasn't sure what to expect when it came to camp, but he thought it would be fun. He said it was a great time learning about paramedics and mobility challenges.

"It gave me a lot of impact on what I would want to go into," he said. "It's definitely helped me to see if I want to be out in the field or if I just want to stay in the hospital, but right now I'm kind of feeling like going out in the field after what I learned at the paramedic stuff."

In addition to blood pressure reading and paramedic careers, students learned about phlebotomy and being a medical laboratory technician. They also learned about dental assisting, surgical technology and health information management careers.

Rath said she recommends for students interested in getting into nursing to dual enroll for credits. She said it's going to be hard, but they can make it.

"You'll feel like you're not learning anything, but over time you'll start thinking about things and you'll realize that you know a little more than you thought, so it takes time," she said.