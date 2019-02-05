Students from area high schools took part in a welding competition Tuesday at Western Dakota Tech. The event included a practical component along with a written test.
Troy Barry, a welding instructor at the college, said the event helped increase exposure to Western Dakota Tech’s welding program.
“It also introduces them to some of our industry partners,” Barry said, “so they can see a career pathway from where they’re at in high school, to an education here at Western Dakota Tech, and then on to a job.”
Calvin Stanley, of Spearfish, took first place in the competition, followed by Denato Two Bulls, of Oelrichs, and Nicholas Klima, of Hill City. Pratt Williams, of Lead/Deadwood, and Greg George, of Spearfish, rounded out the top 5.
The competition consisted of fillet welds and T-joints performed in horizontal and vertical positions.
Willie Moffitt, 17, a junior at Douglas High School, said he’s been welding for two years.
“I started at home, welding bumpers with my dad,” he said. “Then, coming to school, it was awesome to get involved in the program as a sophomore.”
Tuesday’s event put his skills to the test.
“It was awesome,” he said. “And I think it’s a good field of work to get into.”