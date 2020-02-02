High schoolers made strong showing during Wrangler rodeo

After two days of PRCA events, Rodeo Rapid City took a reprieve from professional rodeo and turned the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center’s Barnett Arena over to South Dakota’s finest high school rodeo athletes Sunday for the 20X High School Rodeo Showcase.
The prep stars took advantage of the unique opportunity to post a number of professional quality performances.
Among them, a sparking, barrel-hugging 12.53 spin through the barrels by Bridge Romney of Hot Springs, a time that would currently land the Hot Springs lady in second place in the PRCA rodeo, behind the 12.47-second run turned in by two-time NFR qualifier Jessica Routier of Buffalo.
“We were a little close, but he comes out hard and is really aggressive,” Romney said. “It can be a little scary at times with that, but he likes to run and I have to turn him loose. I was confident that we left all the barrels standing.”
Other solid efforts were turned in by Justin Tekrony of Clear Lake, with a 5:42-second bulldogging run; Abbie Richie of Bristol, who had a 2.69-second quick loop in breakaway roping: Riley Donnelly of Elk Point, an easy winner in pole bending at 20.05; and a 7:15-second goat tying effort by Buffalo rodeo standout Sawyer Gilbert, who earned an unprecedented third 20X crown with the Sunday victory.
“I won the breakaway my freshman year, the goat tying my sophomore year, and the goat tying again this year,” said Gilbert, whose rodeo skills translate to the national level as evidenced by a win at the Rope for the Crown at the National Finals Rodeo in December when pitted against the best breakaway ropers in the country. “I like both events though they are the exact opposite of one another. It’s just a matter of focusing on what you need to do and giving your best.”
A couple of Black Hills area cowboys had big days as well. Chance Derner, a New Underwood senior, was quick out of the box and on the ground in fashioning a 10.87-second tiedown roping run, and Rapid City Central junior Cooper Filipek won the bareback event with a 59-point ride.
You have free articles remaining.
“I was first out and didn’t know what the calves would be like,” Derner said. “He left good, and I pushed (the barrier) a little bit and could tell I was right on the edge. Then I just let the rest happen from there.”
In winning the bareback event, Filipek reversed the order of finish in last year’s state high school finals rodeo when he nipped state champion Jhett Knight by a single point for the 20X win.
“I have been on anything since about November, and I was kind of nervous coming here but also I was pumped up and ready to get on something,” Filipek said. “My horse was a little small and I knew she would be quick and fast, but I got a new riggin’ and it felt good. The ride wasn’t what I was hoping maybe, but it was fun.”
In bull riding, 15-year-old Colome sophomore Riley Shippy, a national high school finals rodeo qualifier as a freshman, edged out defending state champion Jack Rodenbaugh by a single point – 78 to 77 – to claim the 20X buckle.
“I knew they’d been 85 on that bull last year in Deadwood at the pro rodeo, and I was just happy to draw a good one like that,” Shippy said. “There at the end I felt my foot moving a little bit but I scratched at him just long enough to get the job done.
And fittingly for a rodeo competitor willing to climb on the back of a large, mean-tempered bucking bull, Shippy not only walked the walk but talked the talk.
“It was really good to go out to the national finals last year and get use to the atmosphere. It was a great experience, and I plan on going back the next three years and improving every year.”
In other results on Sunday, Lan Fuhrer of Belle Fourche and Payton Pirrung of Hartford paired up to claim the team roping title in 7.10-seconds, while a slim saddle bronc field with three competitors failed to produce a qualified ride.