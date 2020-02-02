High schoolers made strong showing during Wrangler rodeo

After two days of PRCA events, Rodeo Rapid City took a reprieve from professional rodeo and turned the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center’s Barnett Arena over to South Dakota’s finest high school rodeo athletes Sunday for the 20X High School Rodeo Showcase.

The prep stars took advantage of the unique opportunity to post a number of professional quality performances.

Among them, a sparking, barrel-hugging 12.53 spin through the barrels by Bridge Romney of Hot Springs, a time that would currently land the Hot Springs lady in second place in the PRCA rodeo, behind the 12.47-second run turned in by two-time NFR qualifier Jessica Routier of Buffalo.

“We were a little close, but he comes out hard and is really aggressive,” Romney said. “It can be a little scary at times with that, but he likes to run and I have to turn him loose. I was confident that we left all the barrels standing.”

Other solid efforts were turned in by Justin Tekrony of Clear Lake, with a 5:42-second bulldogging run; Abbie Richie of Bristol, who had a 2.69-second quick loop in breakaway roping: Riley Donnelly of Elk Point, an easy winner in pole bending at 20.05; and a 7:15-second goat tying effort by Buffalo rodeo standout Sawyer Gilbert, who earned an unprecedented third 20X crown with the Sunday victory.