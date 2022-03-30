High tech golf sports bar opening

Black Hills golfers never have to miss a game again because of bad weather. X Golf Rapid City is bringing year-round, indoor high-tech golfing to the region.

X Golf Rapid City, South Dakota’s only X Golf franchise, will have its grand opening April 9 at Uptown Rapid. Equipped with the highest technology golf simulators, X Golf lets local golfers play on top courses and maintain or improve their golf game. The technology takes real-time measurements of every swing to let players understand the analytics of their golf game.

Golfers can book a tee time online at the X Golf Rapid City website, by phone or in person. Fees are $35 to $55 an hour per simulator.

X Golf Rapid City franchise owner Mike Thibault said his business taps into golf’s increasing popularity.

“The game as a whole is growing,” he said. “I think people are drawn to it because it’s probably the hardest sport to be proficient at. It’s very mental. It’s something you can do your entire life. It’s available to everybody and I think that’s attributing to its popularity.”

“I grew up here and there’s not a lot to do in the off season, and the golf community is growing pretty immensely,” Thibault said. “There’s not really any good options for game maintaining or improving it, so I wanted to bring something that’s good for people who want to maintain their game or improve it.”

An Army veteran looking for another career after his military service, Thibault had been already been thinking about starting a business that combined golfing and a bar when he learned about the X Golf franchise.

“It really is unique. There’s no other business like this around here. The closest X Golf is in Fort Collins, Colo.,” Thibault said. “It’s everything golf all in one spot.”

X Golf Rapid City players can compete in nationwide tournaments against golfers at other X Golf franchises; the biggest tournament comes with a $10,000 prize. If enough local golfers are interested, Thibault hopes to begin Rapid City league nights, too.

X Golf Rapid City offers a country club experience, complete with membership options. Members can get discounted simulator rates, Thibault said. Members can get their own personalized locker — although a very limited number are available — and X Golf Rapid City provides storage for golf clubs and gear in the off season.

While X Golf simulators offer ongoing challenges for advanced golfers, there are courses designed for amateur players of all ages. Players can book a solo tee time or take a lesson to improve their game.

“There are kids’ courses built into the software. If you want to get your kids involved, absolutely bring them,” said Thibault, whose 5-year-old is beginning to play golf.

Thibault hired PGA pro Fritz Johnson, who previously worked at a country club in Alabama, to join the staff at X Golf Rapid City. Johnson is certified for children’s golf programs.

“He’s got lots of experience in teaching all age groups,” Thibault said. “We are interested in creating a PGA youth league based out of our facility.”

Additionally, X Golf Rapid City is a sports bar that caters to golfers and non-golfers. It will serve beer and wine when it opens, and Thibault said he hopes at least half his taps will serve local brews. Thibault hopes to have his liquor license and begin serving liquor in May. X Golf Rapid City’s menu will include breakfast tacos, chicken and waffles, meatball sliders, pulled pork sliders, chicken wings, pizza and funnel cake fries.

X Golf Rapid City is located near Planet Fitness in Uptown Rapid. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to xgolfrapidcity.com/ or follow X Golf Rapid City on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

