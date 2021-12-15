High winds cause rollover on I-90 and blow house off trailer in Pennington County

Strong winds are impacting traffic on state Highway 44 and Interstate-90 in western South Dakota.

Pennington County sent out an alert Wednesday morning stating east Highway 44 near 161st Avenue is blocked.

A home being transported blew off of a trailer. The county message stated there is low visibility with snow and high winds. Drivers should find an alternate route.

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 90 is being diverted due to a rolled vehicle blocking both lanes Wednesday morning.

Tony Mangan, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, said around 9:41 a.m. six miles east of New Underwood, a 67-year-old man was driving a 2019 Ford F450 pulling a fifth-wheel camper West on I-90.

Mangan said the vehicle lost control in the strong wind, entered the median and rolled as it entered the eastbound lanes.

The camper came to rest blocking both lanes of traffic near mile marker 84. Mangan said drivers should watch for law enforcement officers diverting traffic around the scene.

Mangan said the man does not have any injuries, was wearing a seatbelt, and no charges are pending.

The National Weather Service Rapid City office predicted strong northwest winds Wednesday with the strongest occuring in western South Dakota. Gusts could be over 60 miles per hour. Snow is also possible and could create low visibility.

The highest snowfall totals are expected in the northern Black Hills and the Pine Ridge Reservation.

