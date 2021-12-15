 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

High winds cause rollover on I-90 and blow house off trailer in Pennington County

Interstate-90 crash

A truck pulling a fifth-wheel camper blocking both eastbound lanes on Interstate-90. The driver lost control due to strong winds.

 South Dakota Highway Patrol

Strong winds are impacting traffic on state Highway 44 and Interstate-90 in western South Dakota.

Pennington County sent out an alert Wednesday morning stating east Highway 44 near 161st Avenue is blocked.

A home being transported blew off of a trailer. The county message stated there is low visibility with snow and high winds. Drivers should find an alternate route.

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 90 is being diverted due to a rolled vehicle blocking both lanes Wednesday morning.

Tony Mangan, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, said around 9:41 a.m. six miles east of New Underwood, a 67-year-old man was driving a 2019 Ford F450 pulling a fifth-wheel camper West on I-90.

Mangan said the vehicle lost control in the strong wind, entered the median and rolled as it entered the eastbound lanes.

The camper came to rest blocking both lanes of traffic near mile marker 84. Mangan said drivers should watch for law enforcement officers diverting traffic around the scene. 

People are also reading…

Mangan said the man does not have any injuries, was wearing a seatbelt, and no charges are pending.

The National Weather Service Rapid City office predicted strong northwest winds Wednesday with  the strongest occuring in western South Dakota. Gusts could be over 60 miles per hour. Snow is also possible and could create low visibility.

The highest snowfall totals are expected in the northern Black Hills and the Pine Ridge Reservation.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 9

Your Two Cents for Dec. 9

With average wages in Rapid City, who can afford all the new apartments and houses? First, there should be new industry with higher wages.

Your Two Cents for Dec. 11

Your Two Cents for Dec. 11

The city pays out a $41,000 fine to the state for not completing required paperwork? And to think that the Council could have been spent that …

Your Two Cents for Dec. 10

Your Two Cents for Dec. 10

John Thune was one of only a handful without a mask of the entire U.S. Congress who attended Senator Dole’s funeral Thursday in the Capitol ro…

Watch Now: Related Video

Antarctic ‘Doomsday Glacier' could break apart within 5 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News