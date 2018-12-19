High winds will create poor air quality in part of Rapid City today, according to the South Dakota Department of Environment & Natural Resources and the National Weather Service.
According to a news release from the city of Rapid City, gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air over west Rapid City producing poor air quality from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officials say the affected area is west of the area known as The Gap, a part of West Main Street between the Dinosaur Hill and M Hill.
The National Weather Service forecast northwest winds of 25 to 40 mph, with some gusts up to 55 mph possible. The winds are forecast subside late this afternoon and early this evening.
"The Rapid City Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young and anyone with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outside air. Voluntary actions to reduce dust pollution include, ceasing or reducing the manipulation of soil in construction, industrial, and agricultural activities, and increasing the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stock piles, and construction sites," the release says.