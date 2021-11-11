High winds tip 13 vehicles over between Kadoka and Murdo

The high winds gusting throughout western South Dakota Thursday have tipped over at least 13 vehicles along the state's highway system, according to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan.

Mangan said most of the vehicles were semi-trucks between Kadoka and Murdo along Interstate 90.

"I have not heard of any injuries related to these crashes," Mangan said.

A wind gust of 82 mph was reported one mile northeast of Midland in Haakon County, according to reports provided by the National Weather Service in Rapid City, the strongest gust report of the day as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Wind gusts of 78 mph were recorded near Belvidere and Cactus Flat while further north a wind gust of 58 mph was reported near Spearfish.

Haakon County Sheriff Fred Koester said his office received a report of a truck that had been blown over at 8:30 a.m. Thursday along U.S. Highway 14.

Koester advised anyone driving a high profile vehicle — such as a camper, box truck, semi truck, or anything with a closed box trailer — to stay off the roads until the wind subsides.

A high wind warning remained in effect for portions of southwestern South Dakota and northeast Wyoming until 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The northwest winds of 40 to 50 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, have the ability to blow down large trees and damage structures. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, the warning states.

Strong winds will continue with gusts of 30 to 45 mph through Friday afternoon before taking a brief intermission overnight Friday through Saturday. Windy conditions are expected to return Saturday with possible light snow across the northern Black Hills, the National Weather Service said.

