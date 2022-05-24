 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Higher Ed. commission meets for first time since pandemic

  • 0
WICHE

Members of the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education adjourn from their conference May 17 at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Rapid City. The commission meets twice a year to discuss issues and policy for higher education for 16 member states.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

Representatives from 16 member states of a commission for higher education, including three from South Dakota, met last week to discuss policy and issues impacting students in the Western United States.

Last week was the first time the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE) met in person following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the first time since 2008 the group met in South Dakota.

WICHE is a collaboration among the Western States and Pacific territories with representatives appointed by a governor that meets twice a year. It was created in 1953 and discusses ways to strengthen higher education, workforce development and behavioral health throughout the region. It partners with states, territories and post-secondary institutions to share knowledge and resources, and develop solutions to needs.

State Rep. Larry Tidemann, R-Brookings, said Monday that the commission discussed how students are being affected by a lack of food and housing, although he said it doesn’t seem to be an issue in South Dakota. However, Tidemann said being part of the commission allows South Dakota students to expand their horizons and for students from the other 15 member states to bring their own culture to South Dakota schools.

People are also reading…

David Lassner, WICHE commission chair and University of Hawai’i president, said at the end of the May 17 commission meeting that the commissioners aren’t driving the activities of WICHE, but they generally provide guidance, advice, priorities and ideas. He said a new initiative they’re taking up is how to deal with health care workforce shortages.

“That’s a regional issue where we may be able to come up with some regional solutions,” Lassner said. “Maybe we need to do collaborative training of nurses, certified nursing assistants, physical therapists. You’re looking at some of those opportunities, strategies.”

He said one of the issues they found was a requirement to have hands-on, practical clinical experience. Lassner said it’s easier to come by in some areas than others, so the commission agreed to start a project to share strategies and approaches that each member can take back to their states.

Lassner said legislators could introduce legislation in the next year or two.

He said the most impactful and perhaps visible programs are the student exchange programs, which includes an undergraduate program for participating institutions. It allows institutions to offer a lower tuition rate to member state students than other out-of-state students. 

Lassner said having collaboration and access to other schools for students allows for the opportunity for greater study and the ability to understand each other better throughout the nation. 

“We want to prepare (our students) for great lives, and hopefully they’re going to come home and contribute to their communities,” he said. “It’s also helpful for a place like Hawai’i or California or South Dakota to have students coming in from other places.”

Lassner said there is an indirect impact between kindergarten through 12th grade education on WICHE and higher education, but he said higher education can’t succeed if K-12 isn’t succeeding.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 20

Your Two Cents for May 20

So Gov. Noem pulled some strings to get her daughter a real estate appraiser license. What parent hasn’t given a little boost in to help their…

Your Two Cents for May 21

Your Two Cents for May 21

Janyce Hockenbary has sunk to new lows with her campaign mailings. She first tried to deflect responsibility by saying she didn’t write them, …

Your Two Cents for May 19

Your Two Cents for May 19

I’m saddened by Janyce Hockenbary’s letter to constituents. It showcases the worst partisanship I’ve ever seen in a school board election.

Your Two Cents for May 18

Your Two Cents for May 18

Kate Thomas was on the committee that approved the books they now want to destroy, and yet she shifted blamed solely to teachers. Do you see w…

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Game-changer’ cancer killing drug begins clinical trial in human patients

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News