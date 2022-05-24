Higher Ed. commission meets for first time since pandemic

Representatives from 16 member states of a commission for higher education, including three from South Dakota, met last week to discuss policy and issues impacting students in the Western United States.

Last week was the first time the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE) met in person following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the first time since 2008 the group met in South Dakota.

WICHE is a collaboration among the Western States and Pacific territories with representatives appointed by a governor that meets twice a year. It was created in 1953 and discusses ways to strengthen higher education, workforce development and behavioral health throughout the region. It partners with states, territories and post-secondary institutions to share knowledge and resources, and develop solutions to needs.

State Rep. Larry Tidemann, R-Brookings, said Monday that the commission discussed how students are being affected by a lack of food and housing, although he said it doesn’t seem to be an issue in South Dakota. However, Tidemann said being part of the commission allows South Dakota students to expand their horizons and for students from the other 15 member states to bring their own culture to South Dakota schools.

David Lassner, WICHE commission chair and University of Hawai’i president, said at the end of the May 17 commission meeting that the commissioners aren’t driving the activities of WICHE, but they generally provide guidance, advice, priorities and ideas. He said a new initiative they’re taking up is how to deal with health care workforce shortages.

“That’s a regional issue where we may be able to come up with some regional solutions,” Lassner said. “Maybe we need to do collaborative training of nurses, certified nursing assistants, physical therapists. You’re looking at some of those opportunities, strategies.”

He said one of the issues they found was a requirement to have hands-on, practical clinical experience. Lassner said it’s easier to come by in some areas than others, so the commission agreed to start a project to share strategies and approaches that each member can take back to their states.

Lassner said legislators could introduce legislation in the next year or two.

He said the most impactful and perhaps visible programs are the student exchange programs, which includes an undergraduate program for participating institutions. It allows institutions to offer a lower tuition rate to member state students than other out-of-state students.

Lassner said having collaboration and access to other schools for students allows for the opportunity for greater study and the ability to understand each other better throughout the nation.

“We want to prepare (our students) for great lives, and hopefully they’re going to come home and contribute to their communities,” he said. “It’s also helpful for a place like Hawai’i or California or South Dakota to have students coming in from other places.”

Lassner said there is an indirect impact between kindergarten through 12th grade education on WICHE and higher education, but he said higher education can’t succeed if K-12 isn’t succeeding.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

