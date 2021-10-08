Higher Education task force report carries impact for western part of state

The report from a state-appointed task force that's been studying operations and functions of the public university system contains 35 recommendations — some of which affect western South Dakota in particularly direct ways.
The South Dakota Board of Regents accepted the Senate Bill 55 Task Force report on Wednesday, according to a news release, and directed staff to submit it in final form to the governor and the legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations.
Brian Maher, the regents’ executive director and CEO, said in a statement that the report “represents significant work by a 20-member task force that met six times as a whole, and many more hours as subcommittees to study in detail academic programs, administration, and infrastructure."
Janelle Toman, director of communications for the South Dakota Board of Regents, noted that many of the recommendations are still in early stages of development and will later require either legislative approval, Regents approval or further study.
“These are all recommendations or suggestions,” she said in a telephone interview. “This is the beginning step toward addressing these recommendations.”
The recommendations include, according to the report, issuing “a request for proposals (RFP) for a system-wide food contract,” moving to “a single nursing program in Rapid City and utilize the West River Health Science Center for nursing program space needs,” working with the Legislature “to ease statutory requirements for high performance green building standards,” and devising “incentives to encourage additional energy and utility savings at each institution.” Another 31 recommendations follow.
Some of the suggestions are further along than others. The recommendation to ease requirements in relation to green buildings, for instance, has already been passed in the Legislature in the form of Senate Bill 34.
Some hit particularly close to the western part of the state.
One recommendation, for instance, is for Black Hills State University and South Dakota Mines to “work toward greater collaboration and/or consolidation of common functions, contracts, and services that exist at both institutions.” The report mentions consolidating “travel reimbursement and audit functions,” “Student Identification Card functions,” “cost-saving energy and water conservation efforts” and “the purchasing functions between the two institutions.”
The report notes that South Dakota Mines, Black Hills State University and the central office “are currently working through the implementation of the collaborations recommended here.”
The report also recommends consolidation of functions involving other universities in the state.
Another recommendation that bears particular impact to this region is the proposal to “transition to a single nursing program in Rapid City and utilize the West River Health Sciences Center for nursing program space.” Two universities — South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota — had been offering bachelor-of-science degree nursing programs in Rapid City. Now only SDSU will offer such a program.
“The Task Force overwhelmingly expressed concern over the perceived inefficiency of two institutions offering competing nursing bachelor’s degree programs within the same city,” the report says.
During a break at a recent Board of Regents meeting in Rapid City, Janice Minder, vice president for academic policy and planning with the South Dakota Board of Regents, offered some additional insight. She noted that the program will be run in what is slated to be called the West River Health Sciences Center in Rapid City. The Center will be housed in a facility that’s operated by Black Hills State University.
In June, Regents approved the plan to name South Dakota State University as the sole university offering a bachelor of science in nursing degree in the Rapid City area. Toman said the June vote did not address the facility needs.
But a vote on Thursday approved a facility design plan to expand the West River Health Sciences Center so that it can accommodate the nursing program in one space.
Students can already earn a two-year nursing degree with Black Hills State University before moving on to work on a bachelor of science degree in nursing in Rapid City, but now, officials say, they will have a more centrally located program.
“We’re trying to merge them all to West River Health Sciences,” Minder said.
Minder also noted a goal to increase the number of students who can be accommodated in the program — a number that currently stands at 72. She said she hoped 120 students will be served within five years.
Laurie Nichols, president of Black Hills State University, addressed the plan at a recent Board of Regents outreach session at BHSU.
“The whole idea is to increase our production of nurses,” Nichols said.
The task force report can be found on the South Dakota Board of Regents' website at https://www.sdbor.edu.