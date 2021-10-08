Higher Education task force report carries impact for western part of state

The report from a state-appointed task force that's been studying operations and functions of the public university system contains 35 recommendations — some of which affect western South Dakota in particularly direct ways.

The South Dakota Board of Regents accepted the Senate Bill 55 Task Force report on Wednesday, according to a news release, and directed staff to submit it in final form to the governor and the legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations.

Brian Maher, the regents’ executive director and CEO, said in a statement that the report “represents significant work by a 20-member task force that met six times as a whole, and many more hours as subcommittees to study in detail academic programs, administration, and infrastructure."

Janelle Toman, director of communications for the South Dakota Board of Regents, noted that many of the recommendations are still in early stages of development and will later require either legislative approval, Regents approval or further study.

“These are all recommendations or suggestions,” she said in a telephone interview. “This is the beginning step toward addressing these recommendations.”