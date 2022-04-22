 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Highway 79 construction begins Monday

  • 0
SDDOT logo

A safety improvement project at the intersection of state Highway 79 and Spring Creek Road, south of Rapid City, will begin Monday, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Lane closures will be used throughout the duration of the project and traffic will be guided through the work zone with the intermittent use of flaggers.

A speed reduction will be put in place to reduce speeds to 55 mph while lane closures are in place. When workers are present the speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph, SDDOT said. Drivers are asked to be aware of workers and drive cautiously through the work zone.

SDDOT said the work will provide a dedicated southbound right turn lane and improved roadway lighting to increase safety at the intersection.

The project will cost $741,000, with TruForm Construction of Black Hawk as the prime contractor. The project is scheduled for completion by June 24.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 16

Your Two Cents for April 16

Current population growth in the Black Hills is unsustainable. We are trampling down every square inch of this once beautiful land in the name…

Your Two Cents for April 20

Your Two Cents for April 20

If the people of this state elect Taffy Howard to Congress, we will have a South Dakota version of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Your Two Cents for April 19

Your Two Cents for April 19

In response to the comment in Thursday's paper about the bare spots in the Black Hills: The Forest Service has reduced the amount that is bein…

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian State Emergency Service shows process of removing unexploded bombs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News