Highway 79 construction begins Monday

A safety improvement project at the intersection of state Highway 79 and Spring Creek Road, south of Rapid City, will begin Monday, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Lane closures will be used throughout the duration of the project and traffic will be guided through the work zone with the intermittent use of flaggers.

A speed reduction will be put in place to reduce speeds to 55 mph while lane closures are in place. When workers are present the speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph, SDDOT said. Drivers are asked to be aware of workers and drive cautiously through the work zone.

SDDOT said the work will provide a dedicated southbound right turn lane and improved roadway lighting to increase safety at the intersection.

The project will cost $741,000, with TruForm Construction of Black Hawk as the prime contractor. The project is scheduled for completion by June 24.

Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com

