An Edgemont man has been identified as the person who died in a four-wheeler rollover last week west of Edgemont.
David Johnson, 64, died in the accident on Coffee Flats Road, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Johnson was southbound on a 2017 Polaris RZR four-wheeler when he lost control of the vehicle just before 9:45 p.m. Sept. 17. The ATV went into the ditch, where it rolled, throwing Johnson and his passenger, Matthew Max, 38, also of Edgemont.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident; Max suffered minor injuries. Neither of the men was wearing a safety restraint, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.