Highway Patrol plans sobriety checkpoints in Pennington, Meade counties

South Dakota Highway Patrol will have 19 sobriety checkpoints in 15 counties throughout the state in September.

Pennington and Meade counties will both have checkpoints, along with Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Butte, Codington, Hughes, Hutchinson, Jackson, Kingsbury, Lincoln, Lyman, Minnehaha and Walworth counties.

Tony Mangan, public information officer for the Department of Public Safety, said the checkpoint locations and dates are kept confidential.

“It’s another way for the Highway Patrol to encourage others not to drink and drive,” he said.

The state has had 23 alcohol-related fatalities so far this year compared to 14 last year at the same time.

Mangan said the department works with local authorities to set up checkpoints.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to “Crackdown on Impaired Driving.”

The partnership started Aug. 21 and will last through Labor Day. Officers will look for those driving under the influence, not wearing a seat belt and speeding.