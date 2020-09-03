 Skip to main content
Highway Patrol plans sobriety checkpoints in Pennington, Meade counties
Sobriety Check Point
Courtesy photo

South Dakota Highway Patrol will have 19 sobriety checkpoints in 15 counties throughout the state in September.

Pennington and Meade counties will both have checkpoints, along with Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Butte, Codington, Hughes, Hutchinson, Jackson, Kingsbury, Lincoln, Lyman, Minnehaha and Walworth counties.

Tony Mangan, public information officer for the Department of Public Safety, said the checkpoint locations and dates are kept confidential.

“It’s another way for the Highway Patrol to encourage others not to drink and drive,” he said.

The state has had 23 alcohol-related fatalities so far this year compared to 14 last year at the same time.

Mangan said the department works with local authorities to set up checkpoints.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to “Crackdown on Impaired Driving.”

The partnership started Aug. 21 and will last through Labor Day. Officers will look for those driving under the influence, not wearing a seat belt and speeding.

Helene Duhamel, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said there have been 34 DUI arrests in the county since Aug. 21, 11 by Pennington County deputies.

Those driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .08% or higher can be charged with a DUI.

Drivers at a .08% concentration will typically experience poor muscle coordination, loss in judgement, self-control, reasoning and impaired memory, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It can also affect concentration, speed control, reduced information processing and impaired perception.

