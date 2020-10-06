Highway Patrol responds to fatal crash near Sturgis on I-90

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal crash along Interstate 90 in Lawrence County.
Tony Mangan, Department of Public Safety public information officer, said the Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and there is at least one fatality.
Support Local Journalism
The crash occurred between Sturgis and Whitewood and involved a semi-truck.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.