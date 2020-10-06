 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highway Patrol responds to fatal crash near Sturgis on I-90
alert top story

Highway Patrol responds to fatal crash near Sturgis on I-90

{{featured_button_text}}
fatal on I-90

Law enforcement is on the scene of a reported fatal accident on Interstate 90 between Sturgis and Whitewood.

 Nathan Thompson, Journal staff

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal crash along Interstate 90 in Lawrence County.

Tony Mangan, Department of Public Safety public information officer, said the Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and there is at least one fatality.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The crash occurred between Sturgis and Whitewood and involved a semi-truck.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
5
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News