Hill City a welcome pit stop for bikers

The Schultzes aren't alone in that sentiment. On Thursday, Hill City's Main Street was packed with motorcycles from across the country. People lined the patio of the Mangy Moose Saloon enjoying beverages and crowd-watching.

James Croninger was with a group of about 20 bikers from Minnesota at the Mangy Moose Thursday afternoon.

"We started in Rapid City this morning and took Iron Mountain Road through to Custer and then are heading back to Rapid City," Croninger said. "Hill City is a great place to stop and the pace is a bit nicer than Sturgis. We really come here for the ride, not necessarily the party, but that's fun too."

The shops and restaurants along Hill City's Main Street were packed Thursday with people spending money and browsing goods, a needed economic boost for the town.

Jessica Davis and her girlfriend, Megan Causey, made the trek to the rally from Little Rock, Arkansas. It was the couple's first trip together to the Black Hills.

"I've been here before and loved it, but this is my first time in Hill City. It is so beautiful," Davis said. "My favorite thing is that it's so laid back and not as crowded as Sturgis."

Causey just came from The Handbag Store, where she purchased a couple of small purses.

"These will fit in the saddle bag and they are really nice," Causey said. "I've really enjoyed the whole rally and will be back."

