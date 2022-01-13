Hill City man announces candidacy for House District 30 seat

Dennis Krull, a Republican from Hill City, has announced his intention to run for election in South Dakota House District 30.

The district includes portions of western Pennington County and all of Custer and Fall River counties. District 30 is currently represented in the House by Tim Goodwin and Trish Ladner.

Krull was elected to the Hill City Board of Education in 2015 and serves as board president. He also is a member of the Hill City Volunteer Fire Department for the past 25 years. Previously, Krull was on the Hill City Fire District Board, the Business Improvement District Board and was president of the Hill City Economic Development Board.

He and his wife owned and operated Krull's Market in Hill City from 1992 to 2012 and operated grocery stores in Wall and Armour.

Krull said he decided to run for the House seat to bring accountability, transparency and approachable leadership to District 30.

"I believe that our government is in place to exercise the state will of the people they serve," Krull said in a statement. "I will be a voice for responsible spending and moral/Christian values. I will strive to do what is fair and right for all the people of South Dakota, not just those supporting special interests."

South Dakota primary elections are scheduled for June 7.

