 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hill City man arrested for murdering woman in 2013
alert top story

Hill City man arrested for murdering woman in 2013

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Melvin Schnitz

Richard Melvin Schnitz

A man was arrested Friday morning for a murder occurring in 2013, according to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Richard Melvin Schmitz, 53, was arrested at his home near Hill City. The long-time Custer resident is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Meshell Will.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Will was last seen alive in Keystone on Aug. 24, 2013. Originally from Wisconsin, she had been in Custer for about six months.

A week later, a woman's body was found badly decomposed off Iron Mountain Road, near mile marker 54 and the Pig Tail Bridge. The body was later identified as Will, who was 38. Schmitz was a person of interest in the death.

“We never gave up on the Meshell Will case,” Sheriff Kevin Thom said in a news release. “After eight years of hard work, we’re pleased to finally arrest the person we believe is responsible for the crime. We never stopped conducting interviews, examining evidence and reviewing forensic material.”

Participating in this joint investigation are the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, Division of Criminal Investigation and Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

How Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos will soar into space

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 13
Local

Your Two Cents for July 13

AG Jason Ravnsnorg has stooped to a new low when he accuses his victim of committing "suicide by car." That's  a new low, even for his shamele…

Your Two Cents for July 10
Local

Your Two Cents for July 10

Are those the only complaints the writer has concerning "immigrants" to SD. What about higher food costs, higher water bills, higher trash fee…

Your Two Cents for July 14
Local

Your Two Cents for July 14

I’m sure glad I didn’t wait for Noem to allow me to get my medical marijuana prescription. I went to Denver after another surgery (total of fo…

Your Two Cents for July 15
Local

Your Two Cents for July 15

Drain the swamp in Washington — we had better start in Pierre as Ravnsborg is completely out of control in trying to duck a serious crime that…

School boards become battle zones
Local

School boards become battle zones

  • Updated

Local school boards around the country are increasingly becoming cauldrons of anger and political division, boiling with disputes over such is…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with The Monument’s Executive Director Craig Baltzer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News