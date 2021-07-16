Hill City man arrested for murdering woman in 2013

A man was arrested Friday morning for a murder occurring in 2013, according to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Richard Melvin Schmitz, 53, was arrested at his home near Hill City. The long-time Custer resident is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Meshell Will.

Will was last seen alive in Keystone on Aug. 24, 2013. Originally from Wisconsin, she had been in Custer for about six months.

A week later, a woman's body was found badly decomposed off Iron Mountain Road, near mile marker 54 and the Pig Tail Bridge. The body was later identified as Will, who was 38. Schmitz was a person of interest in the death.

“We never gave up on the Meshell Will case,” Sheriff Kevin Thom said in a news release. “After eight years of hard work, we’re pleased to finally arrest the person we believe is responsible for the crime. We never stopped conducting interviews, examining evidence and reviewing forensic material.”

Participating in this joint investigation are the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, Division of Criminal Investigation and Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

