Hill City stuns No. 5 Crow Creek; St. Thomas More, Red Cloud win

The Cavaliers started slow, trailing 17-7 at one point in the second quarter, but a 10-0 run tied the game at 17-all. Then, down 24-22 with the clock winding down in the second quarter, Skylar Sullivan hit a 3-point basket to send STM into the halftime break up 25-24.

STM coach Brandon Kandolin said his team turned up the heat defensively on the Mustangs, which led to turnovers and some easy baskets.

“We had open looks. I know our first six or seven shots, we had wide open looks. We just flat-out missed shots that we usually make,” Kandolin said. “It took us a while to finally score the ball. Once we did, we started to feel a little better.”

St. Thomas More exploded for 20 points in the third quarter. Sullivan, who finished with 11 points, hit a pair of 3-pointers during that stretch. The Cavaliers held Tri-Valley to seven points during the third frame and went into the fourth up 45-31.

Timmer was the driving force for STM over the final three quarters. She drew fouls that gave her looks at six traditional 3-point plays and scored 31 of her 33 points over the final 24 minutes of play.