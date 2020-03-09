Hill City stuns No. 5 Crow Creek; St. Thomas More, Red Cloud win

Abby Siemonsma scored 13 points to lead Hill City to a 45-43 win over Crow Creek to earn a berth in next week’s Class A State girls basketball tournament.
The Rangers, who got scoring contributions from eight players, either held a lead or were tied with the Lady Chieftains at each quarter break.
Crow Creek, which was ranked fifth in the final South Dakota Media Class A girls poll, was down 45-43 with the ball with 9.4 seconds on the clock but couldn’t score to tie the game or win it outright.
Hailey Wathen scored nine points and Macey Wathen chipped in eight points for Hill City.
Crow Creek senior Kaylee Wells led all scorers with 19 points. Senior Haley Langdeau followed with 12 points for the Lady Chieftains (19-3).
Hill City (18-5) advances to next week’s State Class A girls basketball tournament being played at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. The Rangers open the state tournament against No. 1 Winner.
Winner (22-0) beat Redfield 67-38 in its SoDak 16 game Monday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 64, TRI-VALLEY 43: Haleigh Timmer scored 33 points to lead St. Thomas More to a 64-43 win over Tri-Valley in a Class A SoDak 16 girls basketball playoff action Monday at Pierre.
The Cavaliers started slow, trailing 17-7 at one point in the second quarter, but a 10-0 run tied the game at 17-all. Then, down 24-22 with the clock winding down in the second quarter, Skylar Sullivan hit a 3-point basket to send STM into the halftime break up 25-24.
STM coach Brandon Kandolin said his team turned up the heat defensively on the Mustangs, which led to turnovers and some easy baskets.
“We had open looks. I know our first six or seven shots, we had wide open looks. We just flat-out missed shots that we usually make,” Kandolin said. “It took us a while to finally score the ball. Once we did, we started to feel a little better.”
St. Thomas More exploded for 20 points in the third quarter. Sullivan, who finished with 11 points, hit a pair of 3-pointers during that stretch. The Cavaliers held Tri-Valley to seven points during the third frame and went into the fourth up 45-31.
Timmer was the driving force for STM over the final three quarters. She drew fouls that gave her looks at six traditional 3-point plays and scored 31 of her 33 points over the final 24 minutes of play.
“We tried to spread them out then it was let Haleigh go. If they collapsed, she’d kick it out,” Kandolin said. “When they started to guard us outside then we got easier looks inside.”
Sophomore guard Tabor Teel led Tri-Valley with 12 points. Paige Jewett, another sophomore hit three 3-pointers on her way to scoring 11 points for the Mustangs (14-8).
The win sends St. Thomas More (20-2) to the State Class A girls basketball tournament being played at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.
RED CLOUD 60, TEA AREA 41: Red Cloud also win its SoDak 16 game Monday, beating Tea Area 60-41. The Crusaders (21-2) come into the State A tournament as the fifth seed. They play fourth-seeded Lennox (21-1) in the first round. The Orioles eased past Miller 55-0 in their state qualifer.
In other SoDak 16 action in the Class A girls ranks, Hamlin downed Mt. Vernon-Plankinton, 46-36; Flandreau slipped past West Central, 60-55 and Aberdeen Roncalli knocked off McCook Central/Montrose to round out the state tournament field.