Crews are transforming Rapid City’s Memorial Park into a concert venue as Christian music fans eagerly await the 34th annual Hills Alive music festival that starts today.
Hills Alive, a free music festival, is known for bringing in a mix of well-established artists — such as this year’s headliners Big Daddy Weave and For King & Country — along with up-and-coming performers. Fans will have opportunities to meet many of the musicians during the festival.
Hills Alive events start with the Main Street Square Artist Showcase at 7 p.m. Friday in downtown Rapid City. The night’s lineup features the Rapid City Worship Nights Band, plus acoustic performances by some of Saturday’s Main Stage bands — Land of Color, I Am They and Unspoken.
The Friday night showcase is in a more intimate venue, is more relaxed and “a whole different kind of feeling” than the Saturday and Sunday concerts, said Tom Schoenstedt, Hills Alive executive producer.
On Saturday, Hills Alive opens at noon and continues until 10 p.m. in Memorial Park. The Main Stage lineup starts with Carrollton, followed by Kerrie Roberts, Land of Color, Tim Timmons, I Am They, Unspoken and headliners Big Daddy Weave.
On Sunday, Hills Alive starts at noon with a Community Worship Service led by Tim Timmons, followed by performances by Mass Anthem, We Are The Monks, Aaron Cole, JJ Weeks Band, Matt Maher and headliners For King and Country. The concert will run until 10 p.m. More information about the Main Stage artists is available at hillsalive.com/2019/artists/artist-info/lineup, and a schedule of the bands' showtimes each day is on facebook.com/hillsalive.
Saturday and Sunday concerts typically attract an estimated 25,000 people each day. They come for the music but also find dozens of food and merchandise vendors, a place to receive prayer, and area nonprofits providing information about their services.
The event offers kids’ games, face painting, crafts, inflatables and more on Saturday and Sunday. A new attraction this year will be a partially inflated hot air balloon in Memorial Park that adults and kids can explore, said Schoenstedt.
“The one thing we feel is so unique … is to have a festival we don’t charge admission to. For a festival of this caliber, it’s really an amazing thing,” Schoenstedt said. “It’s the concept of having something people can come to regardless of financial ability. We think lots of people come that probably would never pay to come to a Christian festival, but it looks exciting and fun and they’ll come with their families and wander in to see what’s going on.”
Every year, $400,000 in donations and corporate sponsorships and at least 200 volunteers keep Hills Alive a free event, Schoenstedt said. Hills Alive received financial support from people in 22 states and two Canadian provinces, he said, and it’s increasingly a draw for families that plan their vacations around it and tour the Black Hills while they’re here.
“It’s a perfect location right in the heart of Rapid City. People travel from all over to come to this,” Schoenstedt said, noting that plans are already in the works for next year’s 35th annual event.
“Hills Alive is a wonderful example of how amazing Rapid City is in welcoming visitors as well as entertaining local residents,” said Julie Schmitz Jensen, president and CEO of Visit Rapid City. “The quality of the music, the cleanliness, and simply the vibe cannot be ignored. It shows how Rapid City comes together to put our best foot forward.”