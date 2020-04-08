Hippie Haven offering no-contact recycling at downtown store

In March, Hippie Haven also co-sponsored a Terra Cycle Straws Zero Waste Box at Pure Bean Coffee House.

“There are so many pieces of plastic out in the world with more and more being made every day,” Ackland said. “These plastics break down into microplastics that impact all levels of life. Recycling every bit that we can and preventing new plastic from entering the ecosystem is crucial."

Hippie Haven is still accepting orders online or by phone for its eco-friendly home goods and beauty products. Customers can have products shipped or use the store’s curbside pick-up service, Ackland said.

For the health and safety of its customers, Ackland said Hippie Haven has moved its upcoming workshops online. A schedule of upcoming workshops will be finalized and announced later this week, Ackland said. Go to facebook.com/hippiehavenshop/ and at @hippiehavenshop for announcements and a schedule of upcoming virtual events.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, in keeping with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control for slowing the spread of COVID-19, is urging everyone to stay home as much as possible. He said Monday he would likely soon make a citywide recommendation for people to stay home. One sustainable stay-at-home activity Ackland is especially excited to support is gardening.