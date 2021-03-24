Historic commission to host virtual workshop on post-war churches

The Rapid City Historic Preservation Commission will host a virtual workshop on Tuesday on church architecture and archives.

The workshop, titled “Faith, Community, and Memory: Using and Preserving Church Archives in Rapid City,” is open to the public with an emphasis on faith leaders, church office managers and volunteers.

The workshop is part of the commission’s focus on documenting post-World War II history sites and structures in the community. It will specifically focus on the development of churches and congregations between 1945 and 1972 as the city expanded and provide guidance on how to organize, maintain and use organizational archives for congregations.

Eric John Abrahamson, principal historian for Vantage Point Historical Services, said that time period was “remarkable” in Rapid City history.

“It was a time when Rapid City was growing at a tremendous rate which the city didn’t see decades prior or has seen since,” he said.