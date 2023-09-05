Renovations and fundraising are moving forward to save a beloved rocket in Spearfish.

The three-story rocket ship slide has stood in Evans Park for about 30 years, a gift to the city from the Dr. Jeff Parker family in memory of their son, John.

“To us it’s a memorial,” Dr. Parker told the Spearfish City Council.

Spearfish city officials have been systematically replacing the community’s aging playground equipment over the past 10 years, and as the rocket’s framework began to deteriorate, its fate was in question. In December, the Spearfish City Council agreed to allow the rocket — an iconic piece of Evans Park — to undergo renovations rather than be removed.

However, the City of Spearfish is not funding the restoration of the rocket. The restorations and the fundraising to pay for materials is being done by a group of contractors and others in the community who have joined forces to save the rocket. Parker has told the Spearfish City Council he supported efforts to renovate the rocket so it could stand for decades more in the park.

One of those leading the efforts to preserve the rocket is Jared “Cappie” Cap, owner of Pangea Design Group in Spearfish. Cap said his business specializes in custom homes, off-the-grid structures and out-of-the-box construction.

“There was discussion from the city to demolish it. A group of us, six or seven contractors and others, pitched the City Council and said if we come up with the money and time to restore it, will you allow it?” Cap said.

The rocket holds good memories for himself and his family, as it does for many in the Spearfish area.

“I played on it as a kid. My daughters played on it,” Cap said.

Over the years, the rocket had begun to fail, he said. The rocket was leaning as a result of the ground settling and it needed improvements.

Work is now in progress thanks to contractors who are donating their time and labor to the project, Cap said. The rocket has been excavated, the old foundation has been chipped away and a new foundation was poured so the structure is level and straight again, Cap said.

“We brought equipment in, we picked it up off the ground and we put 12 tons of concrete as the new foundation for the base of the rocket,” he said.

Although making the three-story slide compliant with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act is not possible, the rocket’s slide has been modified to meet current safety standards for playground equipment.

The next steps for the rocket will be sandblasting it to bare metal. It will be repainted with blue and silver automotive-grade paint, which will be more durable than standard outdoor paint, Cap said.

ForeverLawn in Rapid City has donated all the labor to put down turf.

“We’re excited to upgrade this park to absolute modern standards,” Cap said.

The biggest obstacle now is fundraising. The goal is to have the rocket fully restored by Halloween, but that may depend on funds to pay for the costs of materials. Cap estimates another $50,000 is needed.

“This is as bootstrap as it comes. All of us are independent contractors. The challenge for us is we’re incurring the costs” such as concrete, pallets of sand for sand blasting, metal to modify the rocket slide, paint and artificial turf, Cap said.

He said funds are needed now to secure a deposit on turf that ForeverLawn will install. The turf matches the product the City of Spearfish uses.

Funds can be donated through a Venmo link, account.venmo.com/u/ecotonefoundation that has been established through the Ecotone Foundation. Ecotone is a nonprofit organization that supports community activities in the Spearfish region.

The Venmo link, photos and updates about progress on the rocket and fundraising are posted in a public Facebook group called The Spearfish Rocketship Society. The Facebook group is an effort to continue raising awareness about the rocket project, Cap said.

The Spearfish city council has approved a full custom-designed playground with ADA compliant playground structures, in addition to giving its approval for the rocket to be renovated. When the team working on the rocket completes restorations, Cap hopes a rededication event can be held to celebrate the beloved rocket and the entire playground.

“It’s history and nostalgia for the kids of Spearfish. I’m touched by the generosity of the community for them to be able to take real time and real money out of their budget to be part of this,” he said. “It’s amazing. I’m so grateful to be one of many helping with this.”