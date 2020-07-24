Deadwood's brothels to be uncovered in new exhibit in August

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deadwood’s 104-year-old worst kept secret will be back in the limelight with the opening of The Brothel Deadwood on Aug. 1.

The project is three years in the making, hoping to set the record straight on misconceptions of the city’s brothels and the women who worked there, as well as the general history within Deadwood, said Deadwood History, Inc., executive director Carolyn Weber.

“It’s really a fundamental aspect of Deadwood’s unique history,” she said. “Sure it might be uncomfortable or a little uneasy to talk about at times, but you can’t just cherry pick your history. … You have to tell it all, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Weber said she never imagined working on a project about Deadwood’s brothels, which opened in 1876 and lasted until an FBI raid in May 1980, followed by Judge R.E. Brandenburg shutting the doors on the four remaining businesses.

The four brothels in Deadwood that were closed following a grand inquiry led by Jeff Viken, now the Chief United States District Judge in Rapid City, were the Beige, White, Green and Purple doors, named for the color of the door the businesses were behind on Main Street. Each could be found on the second floor of their building.