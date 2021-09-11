Photographer reflects on 9/11 experience

John Seder remembers seeing snow shovels lining the street in front of buildings to shovel away ash near ground zero a week after 9/11.
“I got home to my mother’s, my mother lived out on Long Island, I got to her apartment and called (my wife) Jennifer — she didn’t know who I was,” he said. “My voice was shot, I swallowed so much (dust), my eyes burned. It was nasty stuff.”
Almost 2,000 miles from the World Trade Center, Seder said he didn’t realize he still carried the events of 9/11 with him as much as he did.
“It really impacted my world for months, months and months,” he said. “I’m sure I talked about it more than most people wanted to hear. I think the further away you got from it, time wise and distance wise, the less impact it had. … Even in Illinois, everybody was upset, but it didn’t just rattle lives the way it did back east.”
Seder was born in Manhattan on East 15th Street and grew up on Long Island. He went to college at Butler University in Indianapolis and joined the Air Force in 1968 as an electric technician. He was stationed in Washington where he met his wife Jennifer, then moved to Chicago, Portland and then back to New York. In 1985, he joined the New York Air National Guard which transferred them to Terre Haute, Indiana. He retired from the guard in 1990 and moved to Illinois.
In 2019, he and his wife Jennifer moved to Spearfish to follow his daughter who was working at Black Hills State teaching special education.
However, it was 15 miles east of Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, in 2001 when the Seders watched the twin towers fall on TV.
On Sept. 11, 2001, four commercial passenger jets were hijacked and crashed. Two flew into the north and south towers of the World Trade Center, one flew into the Pentagon, and another crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. There were 266 passengers and crew members aboard the planes. A total of 2,977 people were killed in the attacks.
On Sept. 12, Seder got in his car and drove almost 13 hours to New York.
“I went back so quickly because it was my hometown,” Seder said.
A longtime photographer, Seder went to take pictures of the recovery efforts. The photos were for him and for others to see and not intended for publication.
He said he got to New York on Sept. 14. He said he drove around looking at all the fundraisers for the local fire departments and funerals. He said he met a New York Fire Department Pipe and Drum Corp bass drum player who said the sevens corps played five funerals a day each.
When he got back to Illinois, he put together a group through the United Methodist Churches to take donations for workers at ground zero.
“Everything from sweatpants, sweatshirts, because you could only wear clothes one day down there because it was so soiled, and rubber boots because they lasted a couple days, the ground was so hot,” Seder said.
He returned to New York a month later with four other people from central Illinois and 800 boxes of supplies. They brought it to the Art Science Research Lab that hosted resources and donations for police officers, port authority, firefighters, FBI and other responding organizations.
Seder said because they came in with as many boxes as they did, they were able to be taken down to ground zero where most people still weren’t allowed.
He said they had to go through three military checkpoints and two NYPD checkpoints before they got to the warehouse. He said he was told he couldn’t take pictures, but it was allowed with his Nikon FD film camera.
“It was amazing,” Seder said through tears. “Pictures give you an idea of how big the area was.”
He said he went back in January or February 2002 with his son-in-law and a teacher with more donations.
Seder said each of his photos have a story, along with the pictures for the one-year anniversary.
When he returned the first time, he took photos of a funeral for a high-ranking firefighter.
He said everyone was pushed back to the sidewalk and everything got quiet.
“Somebody called out and everybody snapped to attention and saluted,” Seder said. “As soon as that happened, I came out from the sidewalk and had my Fuji camera and took that one frame. … (The officer) turned around and looked at me. My one shot, I liked it.”
Seder said he went into his own world when he was taking pictures of the recovery.
“It still bothers me every time I go through the photos, not just on the website, but I come across prints that I made or negatives,” he said. “It still affects me quite a bit, especially after meeting so many of these people.”
Seder said he did his last photo show about 9/11 in 2016 in Illinois. He said he spoke with junior and high school students who weren’t born yet. He said it was akin to when he was growing up learning about World War II.
“Yep, it was there, everybody’s father was in it, but it doesn’t have much to do with me, but it’s never over,” he said. “I worry about my grandkids. It’s been going on for 10,000 years, I guess, it certainly isn’t becoming better.
“Those kids that were high school kids five years ago and are now in college, some of them I know have actually graduated, hopefully they’ll be the ones doing things to try and mitigate it and prevent it,” Seder said.
