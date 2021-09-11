Photographer reflects on 9/11 experience

He said everyone was pushed back to the sidewalk and everything got quiet.

“Somebody called out and everybody snapped to attention and saluted,” Seder said. “As soon as that happened, I came out from the sidewalk and had my Fuji camera and took that one frame. … (The officer) turned around and looked at me. My one shot, I liked it.”

Seder said he went into his own world when he was taking pictures of the recovery.

“It still bothers me every time I go through the photos, not just on the website, but I come across prints that I made or negatives,” he said. “It still affects me quite a bit, especially after meeting so many of these people.”

Seder said he did his last photo show about 9/11 in 2016 in Illinois. He said he spoke with junior and high school students who weren’t born yet. He said it was akin to when he was growing up learning about World War II.

“Yep, it was there, everybody’s father was in it, but it doesn’t have much to do with me, but it’s never over,” he said. “I worry about my grandkids. It’s been going on for 10,000 years, I guess, it certainly isn’t becoming better.

“Those kids that were high school kids five years ago and are now in college, some of them I know have actually graduated, hopefully they’ll be the ones doing things to try and mitigate it and prevent it,” Seder said.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.