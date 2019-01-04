Rapid City officials announced on Friday that two building permits totaling $5.85 million have been issued for the construction of two Holiday gas stations in Rapid City.
The new stations will be located at the corner of Elk Vale Road and state Highway 44, and in Buffalo Crossing near the intersection of Mount Rushmore Road and Catron Boulevard. Holiday already operates two gas stations in Rapid City on Eglin and Omaha streets.
"Holiday's decision to increase their presence here and add more locations in the Rapid City community is great news," City Community Development Director Ken Young said in a news release. "The stores will be in great locations, in areas that are expanding in terms of business and retail growth and opportunities."